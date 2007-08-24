Standing ovation Bravo! succeeds by pulling out all the stops

Bravo! is big!

There are many places to eat in this newly opened Walden Galleria location. Try the indoor patio on the edge of the mall if you like to watch shoppers; an outdoor patio overlooking the parking ramp if you like to watch construction; a sophisticated barroom; or several high-ceilinged dining rooms.

Every table is roomy and handsomely equipped. As far as decor goes, all the Italian art cliches might be there, but they are applied in witty fashion. Bits of goddesses, Roman ruins and the distinctive black-and-white marble stripe motif of Tuscan cathedrals turn up everywhere.

I didn't find any pictures of gondolas, thank goodness, though they are probably in there somewhere. And the Leaning Tower appears to be remarkably absent, even if they do play a lot of truly corny Italian music.

There is also the requisite open kitchen. (Can any upscale mall restaurant operate without one?) This one is huge and busy, and the menu is good-sized, too.

You will find pasta (the signature pasta dish is wood-grilled chicken over rigatoni with roasted red pepper sauce for $12.99); grills; pizzas; steak; and seafood -- all generously served.

We liked our table especially -- a spacious booth, accessible from both sides, and comfortable. Servers appeared lickety-split as soon as we sere seated. We began with flutes of Prosecco (the spritzy white from the Veneto) at $6.95 each, accompanied by a large plate of Bruschetta Roma ($8.99).

There is bruschetta and there is Bruschetta, of course, and Bravo!'s is an example of the latter. The ciabatta was heaped with red and yellow Roma tomatoes and grape tomatoes, sweet red onion and basil -- practically a meal in itself.

Then came a Mozzarella Tomato Salad ($8.99), flagged on the menu with the magic words "in season," and when they brought the darn thing out it was as pretty as one of the Botticelli ladies up there on the wall. It featured red tomatoes (the menu describes them as "heirloom"; I don't know about that, but they tasted so tomato-ey they could have come from a farm down the road somewhere), marvelous mozzarella di Bufala, arugula and basil, with a lightly lemon-flavored vinaigrette.

"This will only be on the menu for a few more weeks," our server told us. And, yes, that is the way this salad is supposed to be. I say Bravo!, and have only one quibble: The Parmesan cheese that was sprinkled on the salad at our request was spooned from a bowl. In Italy it would be grated right in front of you onto your plate.

Crisp Mozzarella Ravioli ($7.99) are considered an appetizer, not over-breaded and fried very gently. Served with marinara sauce and aioli, they were as filling as could be.

Another "in-season" item, Rosemary Grilled Shrimp ($16.99), was very worthy. Large, sweet crustaceans over orzo, spinach, olives and pine nuts were drizzled with a caper vinaigrette. An excellent dish.

And as for the Companion's Strip Steak Fiorentina ($24.99), there were nothing but raves for the tender, well-seasoned meat, which came with mashed potatoes and green beans. (And I'm not going to quibble that in Florence, it would be a different cut. More like a Porterhouse and at least two inches thick.)

Only our desserts were slightly disappointing, because they were so unimaginative (the usual suspects -- Tiramisu and Creme Brulee). We discovered, too late, that we had overlooked the much more interesting item: Warm Berry Cake topped with Vanilla Bean Gelato.

Next time.

e-mail: jokun@buffnews.com

***

BRAVO!

3 stars (Out of 4)

WHERE: One Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga (684-4595). OK, it's a chain. But it's a good one. Really nice food, attractive surroundings and pleasant service. Credit Cards: American Express, Master Card, Visa.

FAVORITE DISH: Tomato Mozzarella Salad

NEEDS WORK: Parmesan Cheese

PRICE RANGE: Dinner entrees from about $15; pizzas from $9.

SERVICE: Very good.

HOURS: Seven days. Monday through Thursday until 10; Friday and Saturday until 11; Sunday brunch menu from 10.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes

PARKING: In the lot, the ramp or valet parking.

RATINGS: Stars reflect the overall dining experience at the time of The News' visit -- including service, ambience, innovation and cost -- with greatest weight given to quality of the food.