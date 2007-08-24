Niagara County, AFSCME agree on pact Tentative settlement puts an end to five years of bitter battling

Niagara County and its blue-collar employees union have reached a tentative contract agreement after five years of battling.

But the union's ratification vote, which had been scheduled for Monday, is being put off indefinitely while the sides hash out a last-minute snag over retroactive lump-sum payments.

Local 182, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which has about 350 members, has been working under terms of a contract that expired at the end of 2002.

Union President Edward McDonald said Thursday the deal is similar to one approved in January by the county's unit of the Civil Service Employees Association. It gives workers raises of 2.5 percent for 2006, 2007 and 2008, when the new contract would expire.

But the dispute is over lump-sum payments for 2003, 2004 and 2005. McDonald said full-time employees are to receive $687 per year and part-timers $343 per year.

But he said he found out belatedly that the county intends to reduce those lumps for any AFSCME member who was on workers' compensation at any time during the period. The reduction would be pegged to the amount of workers' comp benefits the person received.

McDonald said Human Resources Director Peter P. Lopes told him that's how the CSEA payments were made. McDonald said, "I don't know if CSEA negotiated that. I certainly didn't."

He said until the matter is settled, "I can't hold a vote."

County Legislature Chairman Clyde L. Burmaster called the lump-sum dispute "a speed bump."

He preferred to emphasize the fact that the county, which had no union contracts settled at the beginning of the year, now has notched three. Besides CSEA, the Deputy Sheriffs Association representing corrections officers and dispatchers ratified a three-year contract in June.

McDonald said AFSCME agreed to the county's single-carrier health insurance plan and gave up coverage for elective cosmetic surgery, which at its peak was costing taxpayers more than $1 million a year.

The sides had been working with a state fact finder, but McDonald said, "We ended up settling it ourselves." County Manager Gregory D. Lewis could not be reached Thursday night.

