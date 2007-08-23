Smith trying to make history in Rochester

A defenseman with an ordinary name will be trying to help the city he represents achieve something truly extraordinary in the lacrosse world this weekend.

Joe Smith, who coached the lacrosse team at St. Mary's of Lancaster last spring and spent much of his childhood in Orchard Park, is a member of the Rochester Rattlers, who host the Los Angeles Riptide in the Major League Lacrosse playoff semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday at PAETEC Park.

"Any time you're playing for a championship, you're going out there to win," said the 27-year-old Smith, who works as a sales representative for Atlantic Sportswear. "Everybody senses just how close we are to [winning] this thing."

Smith played in all 12 games as the Rattlers went 9-3 to grab the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The defending champion Philadelphia Barrage won the tiebreaker to gain the top seed and will play the Denver Outlaws at 2 p.m. in the first semifinal. The winners meet for the seventh MLL title at 1 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2).

During the winter, Smith was a member of the practice squad for the Rochester Knighthawks, who won their final 15 games in capturing the championship of the National Lacrosse League. No city has ever simultaneously held both the MLL and NLL titles. The Rattlers, who were one of the inaugural MLL franchises in 2001, have never won a playoff game.

"We started off 0-2, went out to Denver and won an absolute shootout [27-26]," said the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Smith, who scooped 15 ground balls this year. "Our season could have went another way very easily. In a 12-game schedule, 1-2 is a lot different than 0-3, and it started us on a long [eight-game] winning streak."

Winning is nothing new for Smith, a youth baseball player who wasn't introduced to lacrosse until he was about 14, when one of his junior varsity football coaches suggested he pick up a long pole.

After his family moved to the Binghamton area, Smith played at Vestal High School and got the attention of the coaching staff at Towson University. He played four seasons for the Tigers and was a senior captain in 2004 on a team that repeated as Colonial Athletic Association champions. The Tigers went 3-10 during his first year on the Maryland campus but completed a dramatic turnaround with an appearance in the Final Four the following spring.

"When I first went to college, there was really nowhere to play lacrosse after you got through," Smith said. "For me this has been an absolutely great opportunity to continue my lacrosse career."

Hamburg's Chris Pieczonka, a Naval force protection officer aboard the USS Lake Champlain, is also a member of the Riptide.

