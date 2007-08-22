NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

DWI sentence includes jail, probation, fine

LOCKPORT -- Niagara County Judge Peter L. Broderick Sr. had a wide range of sentencing options for drunken driver David W. Spencer Tuesday, and the judge used just about every one of them.

Broderick sentenced Spencer to 60 days in jail, three years' probation, a $1,000 fine and 200 hours of community service.

Spencer, 38, of Main Street, Gasport, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DWI count in the wake of his arrest Aug. 26, 2006, in the City of Lockport.

***

Father, son spared jail after guilty pleas in brawl

LOCKPORT -- A father and son who participated in a Dec. 26 brawl in Wilson will not serve jail time, Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza ruled Tuesday.

She granted Scott A. Moody, 47, a conditional discharge, while James A. Moody, 27, drew three years' probation. The elder Moody will pay the victims' medical bills, totaling $2,743.

The men, from Ridge Road in Cambria, had pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors each -- third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. The fight followed an incident in which Bruce Roberts of Wilson allegedly roughed up Scott Moody's wife. The men entered the home of Michael and Shannon Roberts in Dorwood Park in Wilson looking for Bruce, and Michael and Shannon were hurt in the ensuing fracas.

***

Man pleads to lesser charge in assault on parole officer

LOCKPORT -- A man who assaulted his parole officer in Lockport Dec. 18 pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Tuesday in Niagara County Court.

Frank A. Dangelo, 27, of Webb Street, was promised a sentence of 1 1/2 to three years in prison for attempted second-degree assault; Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza will make it official Oct. 18. At the time of the assault, Dangelo had been out of prison for about six weeks after serving time on two burglary charges.

In another assault case Tuesday, Sperrazza placed Matthew J. Jellings, 20, of Maplewood Drive, Lockport, on three years' probation for third-degree assault. Jellings shoved a friend off the front porch of his home March 11, causing Frank McPherson, of North Tonawanda, to fall and break his hip.

***

Falls police officer hurt in three-vehicle crash

NIAGARA FALLS -- A city police officer was injured, and a sport utility vehicle with two small children hit a florist shop during a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Capt. Frank Tedesco was driving a marked city police car just after 8 a.m., when he was struck broadside at 19th and Walnut streets by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe being driven by Tracie DaCosta, 35, of 85th Street, Traffic Capt. Salvatore Pino said.

A 2004 Buick being driven by Lydia Wozniak, 57, of Munson Avenue, then struck the Tahoe, causing both the Tahoe and the police car to jump the curb. DaCosta's Tahoe hit Falls Florist, which was closed at the time.

Tedesco was treated for facial injuries and released. Wozniak was treated for a hand injury and complained of chest pain at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Pino said.

DaCosta and two children, ages 1 and 5, who were with her at the time of the crash were taken to Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, but did not appear to be hurt, Pino said.

***

Probation violation brings more probation

LOCKPORT -- A woman who had pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and admitted violating her probation on two felonies avoided jail time Tuesday in Niagara County Court.

Nita L. Snyder, 31, of Isherwood Drive, Town of Niagara, was returned to probation on the felonies and was given a concurrent three-year probation term for the misdemeanors -- seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.

Snyder posed as a nurse practitioner June 13, 2006, and obtained 30 hydrocodone tablets from Wilson Community Pharmacy, which she told police she intended to sell. She also stole money while visiting a Town of Niagara doctor's office May 25, 2006.

Snyder had been on probation at the time for third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She broke into a home on Pine Street in Lockport and stole a check May 25, 2005, and tried to fill a forged prescription at Pine Pharmacy in Niagara Falls Oct. 28, 2004.