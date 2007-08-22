Evans National Bank gets grant to help homeowners with repairs

Evans National Bank has received a $150,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York to help low-income homeowners with needed home repairs, the bank said Tuesday.

The subsidiary of Angola-based Evans Bancorp will use the award from the federal agency's Affordable Housing Program in conjunction with the Southtowns Rural Preservation Company of Boston.

The bank will act as a "pass-through," providing 25 grants of $6,000 each to qualified homeowners.

Homeowners who are eligible, based on their income, will be able to use the money for repairs to "improve the health, safety, and general welfare of the occupants," according to a press release from the bank.

Necessary repairs could include safety issues as well as new roofs, energy-efficient windows, leak repairs or other steps to lower heating bills, said Katherine Allen, Evans vice president.

Recipients must live in the communities served by Southtowns Rural Preservation. Those include the towns of Boston, Brant, Collins, Colden, Concord, Eden, Evans, Holland, North Collins and Sardinia, and the villages of Angola, Farnham, Gowanda and Springville.

This is the fourth grant the bank has received to help the Southtowns organization. The bank has also received money from the Erie County Home Repair Program, New York State HOME funds and the New York State Affordable Housing Corp.

