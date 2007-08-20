Ida E. Simpson, pro bowler in State Hall of Fame Nov. 27, 1916 -- Aug. 14, 2007

Television viewers knew Ida E. Simpson as the meticulous scorekeeper who penned perfect 8s during her 21-year stint on local bowling shows.

What most viewers of "Strikes, Spares and Misses" and "Beat the Champ" didn't know was that the Angola resident was a champion in her own right. She was a professional bowler for two decades and an inductee to the New York State Professional Women's Bowling Hall of Fame.

Mrs. Simpson died Tuesday in Lake Shore Health Care Facility, Irving, after a lengthy illness. She was 90.

Born Ida Alpaugh in Plattsburgh, she moved to Angola in 1949 shortly after she launched her distinguished bowling career.

Over the decades, she participated in many state and national tournaments. In 1962, she bowled her career high game of 279. She won numerous honors over the decades, including being the Women's International Bowling Congress singles champion in the early 1950s.

Mrs. Simpson was a member of the auxiliaries of Newcomb-Long Post 928, American Legion, and Post 5798, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Her husband of 63 years, Robert, died in 2005.

Mrs. Simpson is survived by a daughter, Sandra Grassia.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Forest Avenue Cemetery, Angola.

[MEYER]