Warped Tour is still about the music

Hotels skip the 13th floor, and Friday the 13th is supposedly the unluckiest day of the year, but some argue otherwise. So the question remains: is the number thirteen unlucky or lucky?

For The Vans Warped Tour, which made its yearly stop at Darien Lake last Friday, it seems it is the latter.

The tour, a summer concert staple, featured nearly 100 bands on nine stages -- including one named Lucky and another called 13. It also boasts skateboarders, break dancers, and displays from various organizations. Fans could line up to meet their favorite bands at various tents or check their Myspace pages while waiting for the next band.

Obviously the show was great, but the day itself couldn't have been better. Save the dusty haze that formed after hours of mosh pits and crowdsurfing, the sky was clear, and the legions of sunburned fans are proof that the weather was just right.

Set times are determined the morning of each show; a band could play at noon one day and 6pm the next, so fans need to show up early to be sure they catch the acts they want to see.

Oddly enough, most of the acts I hoped to catch were at the end of the day, so I took in the atmosphere, inhaled a little dirt, and found some great new bands.

While wandering around the tent area, the ska tunes of Staylefish could be heard from the Hot Topic Kevin Says Stage. Although they were on one of the smaller stages, the band drew a decent crowd and had lots of fans dancing along. Later on, female trio The Randies graced the same stage with their brand of punk rock. The presence of a female voice in the music was refreshing.

On the main Darien Lake stage, split into the Hurley.com and SmartPunk stages, The Matches had listeners reminiscing about old No Doubt tunes, and The Rocket Summer drew a large crowd near the end of the day. I caught their closing number, featuring some slow guitars and a piano a major turnaround from P.O.S., the rap group that played before them.

Earlier in the day, Meg & Dia played the Hurley.com stage, giving the audience a taste of their chill, indie music. Their cover of Blind Melon's "No Rain" had me running to the stage to catch their set.

One of the most spectacular performances came from the Irish punk band Flogging Molly. Their half hour of music filled the air with strains of accordions, lyrics sung by the crowd, and the largest dust cloud I've ever seen. Those Irish know how to party.

The day becomes a long one, though, and by 8pm, my ears were ringing, and my body was crying for my bed. Hawthorne Heights and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, the final two acts on the main Lucky and 13 stages, still managed to rock a crowd that, I'm sure, was just as tired. The bands' calls for circle pits and singing were still answered with an energy that could have made onlookers believe the day was just beginning.

Praise must be given to those working behind-the-scenes on this show. The backstage areas are most likely lined with gear from the numerous bands, and setting up a stage while amplifiers blast live music in your face can't be easy, but the show ran smoothly all day. Each set started and ended right on time, never leaving concertgoers waiting around.

While commercialism abounded almost everyone carried bags containing merchandise, and the crowds were seas of t-shirts emblazoned with band logos and this originally punk-based tour has expanded its musical horizons, it is still clear that, deep down, Warped Tour will always be about the music.

Angela Stefano will be a sophomore at Boston University.