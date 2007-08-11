Kimble opponent's petitions thrown out

Niagara County Legislator Renae Kimble said she wouldn't comment, but she didn't have to. The broad smile on her face told the story.

Kimble took a big step toward re-election Friday when the Board of Elections invalidated the Democratic and Independence Party nominating petitions of her opponent, Candace J. Corsaro.

The rulings mean that Kimble won't have to compete in a Democratic primary in the 2nd District. Corsaro survives on the Republican line, but the inner-city 2nd District has by far the smallest proportion of Republicans of any district in the county.

Democratic Election Commissioner Nancy L. Smith said Corsaro filed 169 signatures on her Democratic nominating petitions, but 77 of them were invalidated for various reasons, leaving her with 92. The minimum needed to qualify for the Democratic ballot in that district is 133.

Corsaro filed only five signatures on the Independence line, but two of them were thrown out, leaving her with three. The minimum was four.

Kimble's supporter, Shirley J. Hamilton, also had challenged Corsaro's Republican petition, but it survived. Smith said only one of the GOP signatures was thrown out, leaving Corsaro with four more than needed.

Corsaro, a registered Democrat, could not be reached to comment.

Meanwhile, Niagara Falls Mayor Vince Anello said he hasn't decided yet whether to sue the Board of Elections over his ouster from the Democratic primary Thursday. He has until Tuesday to sue if he's going to.

The election commissioners will be in State Supreme Court Monday for a suit filed by Lockport Alderwoman Phyllis J. Green over the board's rejection of her challenge to the petitions of her 1st Ward Republican primary opponent, Richelle J. Pasceri.

Justice Ralph A. Boniello III will preside over the case, which is the only active suit against the Board of Elections as of Friday. Four other suits filed by challengers were made moot by the board's decisions this week, which the challengers won.

Next week's agenda calls for the board to rule on challenges to the petitions of four Niagara Falls Democrats: mayoral hopeful Norton J. Douglas and City Council candidates Walter F. Kendzia, Elliott J. White and Steven D. Fournier. Fournier was booted off the GOP, Independence and Conservative lines this week.

Challenges also are pending against two Newfane candidates: town justice candidate Victor E. Couturier on the Independence line and the Republican petitions of Town Board contender Richard Hickman.

e-mail: tprohaska@buffnews.com