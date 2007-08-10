Holt won't dispute ouster from ballot

Former Erie County Legislator George A. Holt Jr. says he will not challenge the Board of Elections decision that got him tossed off the ballot for the Democratic primary in September.

His exodus ensures that Barbara Miller-Williams, a Buffalo police officer, will continue to represent the 3rd Legislative District that encompasses part of Buffalo's East Side.

Miller-Williams has filed for the Democratic, Independence and Working Families lines. There is no Republican in the race.

Holt had served as Legislature chairman in 2004 and 2005, during a budget crisis and one of the most tumultuous times in the history of county government. But he was removed from office this year after pleading guilty to filing false tax returns for his Buffalo restaurant, Mattie's.

The district's Democrats later determined that Miller-Williams should serve out the remainder of his term.

As Holt tried to make a comeback, some of the signatures on his nominating petitions were disqualified because voters had printed rather than signed their names, making it impossible for elections officials to match petition signatures with voter signatures on file.

Ultimately, Holt was left with too few signatures to qualify for the primary.

"I want to give credit to everyone who is supportive of me," Holt said Thursday, explaining that he will accept the board's decision because it also is not a good time for him to go to court.

"George Holt's name has not been successful with the judicial system. It's unfortunate. But it is what it is. I've got to be moving on." he said.

Thursday, elections commissioners also disqualified the petitions filed by Emelia Rodriguez, who wanted to challenge Betty Calvo-Torres in a Democratic primary for City Court judge.

