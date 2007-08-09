Firebomber who hurt 5 apologetic Lockport man gets 10 years in prison

An apologetic Anthony Bass was ordered Wednesday to spend the next 10 years in state prison for making the Molotov cocktail that injured a woman and four children in a Riverside-area firebombing last year.

Bass, 29, of South Transit Road, Lockport, told Erie County Judge Shirley Troutman he "never meant to injure anyone" when he agreed to help several friends put together the firebomb used on West Lane in the Shaffer Village complex early last Nov. 28.

Bass told the judge he had hoped to apologize personally to the victims, but none came to court for his sentencing.

Prosecutor Mary Beth DePasquale said that Bass pleaded guilty May 17 to a second-degree firebombing charge and that his three fellow defendants all face sentencing in October.

She said Anthony Hammonds, 19, of Hartman Avenue, and Luis Valentin, 29, of Lawn Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and will be sentenced Oct. 3.

Anthony Sturniolo, 30, of East Main Street, Fredonia, faces sentencing Oct. 2 on his plea to a charge of attempted assault in the case. All four have been jailed pending sentencing, the prosecutor said.

DePasquale declined to comment on reports that a fifth man is known to have been involved in the life-threatening incident and still faces arrest.

The prosecutor said authorities believe that the firebombing was retaliation against a man the suspects mistakenly assumed was in the two-story house in the public housing complex when the 4 a.m. attack began.

Because of the brave work of Buffalo firefighters, Keisha Croom, 18, and her 10-month-old daughter and 23-month-old son were rescued from the second floor and resuscitated after suffering severe smoke inhalation, the prosecutor said.

Croom's two sisters, ages 11 and 12, jumped out of a second-floor window to escape the flames, and Lynne Smith, 39, Croom's mother, and her 4-year-old son escaped without injury, DePasquale said.

Had the four suspects faced trial unstead of pleading guilty, they could, if convicted, have faced sentences of up to life in prison on first-degree arson charges, court officials said.

