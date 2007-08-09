America's Fair opens 168th year From a midway to husbandry, event features a bit of everything

At the tractor pull pavilion, pumped-up John Deeres belched black and white smoke and reared up on their back tires as Brandon Windagle of Alden, 8, plugged his ears and watched, ecstatic, from atop his father Bradley's shoulders.

Just behind the tractor arena, Alyssa Norton of Cheektowaga, 4, ran down to the Swifty Swine pen to cheer on a piglet named "Al Boar," who raced others named "Hillary Rod Ham" and "Arnold Swarzenhogger" for a cookie reward.

And at a nearby livestock barn, Kaitlyn Dresser, 18, from Medina, kicked off her pink mud boots and sat back after a day of tending and showing her two heifers, Philly and Ramble.

It was business as usual Wednesday, during the opening night of the 168th America's Fair -- still called the Erie County Fair by many in attendance -- and business was good.

For the $2, discount-rate "preview night," gates opened at 5 p.m. By 6, thousands of people already filled the Midway. Dennis Lang, fair manager and CEO, said he hoped at least a million people would attend this year and top last year's estimated count of 962,000.

"I'm happy with how the stands look, the grounds look, that the [bad] weather skirted us this morning," he said.

"Everyone should be able to find something that they enjoy," he added, glancing to the side as a marching band passed him to his left and a troupe of Chinese acrobats set up on a stage to his right.

At the fair's opening ceremonies, Barbara Brader of Cheektowaga, named 2005's "ultimate fair-goer," accepted the honor of being inducted into the fair's "hall of fame" for her unflagging loyalty to the yearly festival.

"It's sort of our vacation," said Brader, who said she's attended for more than three decades and, in the past several years, has made a point to come every day with a group of friends and family members.

"All our friends know we're here the whole week," she said. "It's a way for us to be together."

One of the fair's major attractions -- its livestock and agricultural focus -- drew scores of people to the barns and pens where creatures from camels to roosters were on display and for sale.

Bonnie Theal of Elma watched as young husbandry experts displayed their hogs in the "New York born, bred, and raised" 245-pound weight category.

After her daughter passed the 4-H Club age limit of 19, Theal said, she kept up with the hobby and has been involved with the livestock showing for 20 years.

"They work so hard. . . . Being with these kids is wonderful," she said, marking down the judge's comments about the well-kept pigs.

America's Fair continues from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. today and runs through Aug. 19, at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

e-mail: kreedy@buffnews.com