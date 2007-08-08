On the Record / August 8, 2007

>Hires/Promotions/Honors

Lauer-Manguso and Associates Architects appointed Christopher M. Scherer an architectural CAD operator, Michael J. Stefanik a CAD technician, and Megumi Shiga interior designer. Scherer attends the School of Architectural Design and Urban Planning at the University at Buffalo. Stefanik graduated from the ITT Technical Institute. Shiga is a graduate of Buffalo State College.

*

Synacor, a Buffalo technology company, named Susan Bratek junior accountant, Gerry Youngman technical writer, and Marissa Koch a compensation and benefits analyst. Bratek previously was a staff accountant at Conway Porter. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Fredonia State College. Youngman previously worked for Ramsey Electronics in direct sales, channel management, and marketing. He has a music education degree from Berklee College of Music and also attended the Rochester Institute of Technology. Koch was previously a human resources generalist at the company.

*

KVS Information Systems, a Williamsville-headquartered software solutions provider, appointed Frank Garguiolo marketing manager in Connecticut. Garguiolo joined the company in 2006 as a marketing manager in metro New York. He is a business administration graduate from Fredonia State College.

*

The New York State Bar Association appointed Julie P. Apter, a partner with Goldberg Segalla, a committee member of its Mandatory Continuing Legal Education.

*

First Niagara Bank recently promoted Tara Edwards to banking officer, associate relationship manager. Edwards joined the bank in 2002 as a teller. She earned a bachelor's degree from Canisius College and is currently pursuing an MBA at Canisius.

***

>Company items

Carleton Technologies, Orchard Park, was awarded a $32,175 contract for pressure control valves by the Defense Logistics Agency's Defense Supply Center, Richmond, Va.; Dresser-Rand Co., Painted Post, was awarded a $49,000 contract for the repair and modification of diaphragm assemblies by the U.S. Naval Inventory Control Point, Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Moog Inc., East Aurora, was awarded a contract valued at up to $5.2 million to evaluate, repair and modify inboard mechanical transmissions by the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Contract Management Agency, Syracuse.

*

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is one of 277 hospitals in the United States being recognized in the July 23 issue of U.S. News & World Report by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With the Guidelines SM program in an ad for its performance achievement in cardiac and stroke patient care.

*

The Labyrinth Press Company, a coffee shop and cafe owned by Jeff James, recently celebrated its grand opening at 12 East Fourth St. in Jamestown.

*

Quincy Cellars, a winery and restaurant located on Route 20 in Ripley, recently celebrated its grand opening. The restaurant, owned by Kevin and Patricia Daughrity, may be contacted at 736-2021 or visit: www.quincycellars.com.

***

>Contributing

The NRG Dunkirk Power Community Action Team recently contributed $10,000 to the company's scholarship fund maintained and managed by the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation. NRG owns and operated the Dunkirk electric generating steam station.

***

>Patents

Title: "Fluorination reactor"

No.: 7,247,759

Inventors: Luly, Matthew H. (Hamburg)

Assignee: Honeywell International (Morristown, N.J.)

Date issued: July 24, 2007