Do we start clapping now? I will -- because it's over. Finally. Barry Bonds has 756 (and you can check it out here.) The Giants can go on and finish last and ESPN can now show games that matter again.

Bud Selig wasn't there and I bet he was thrilled by that (although a meeting with steroids investigator George Mitchell probably isn't his idea of a good time either). Hank Aaron's scoreboard salute came off as obligatory more than congratulatory.

I feel bad for ex-Bison Mike Bacsik, forever the answer to a trivia question. But I feel good for fans who are sick of Barry. Outside of the ones in San Francisco, of course, who unabashedly shower the game's biggest cheat with the cheers he doesn't deserve.

---Mike Harrington

(Photo: Associated Press)