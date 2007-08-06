End result is change UB's defense desires most

After suffering through a bleak year at the University at Buffalo, a year in which the Bulls finished 100th in the nation in total defense -- 66th against the pass and 109th against the run -- it would have been easy for defensive coordinator Jimmy Williams to revamp the unit. The issues were visible.

But Williams opposed whatever appeal may have existed to reconstruct the defense. He and coach Turner Gill believe last season's failure to make plays was an anomaly, one of those seasons when the players did more thinking than reacting while adjusting to a new system.

The result is a unit that desires to limit the big plays that occurred last season.

"The thing that happened to us last year, as far as stats, and the reason why teams got a lot of total yards against us was the big plays," said senior strong safety Kareem Byrom. "Forty yards here, 60 yards there that's 100 yards in two plays. That's how most of the teams got a lot of total yards against us."

The secondary produced 10 interceptions, which could have been construed as proof that the Bulls were better served playing a 4-2-5 scheme when the Bulls were a top five defense and No. 1 against the pass in the Mid-American Conference in 2005. But the Bulls were adjusting to a 4-3 defense and Williams was in his first season as a coordinator. Besides, the 2005 unit was also vulnerable against the run and allowed 189.6 yards a game, in essence negating the need to put the ball through the air.

During the offseason, the Bulls adjusted, but did not overhaul. They must replace linebackers Ramon Guzman and Jeff Bublavi, but the remainder of the defense is intact. Williams is taking a wait-and-see approach on the newcomers, although Byrom said true freshman cornerback Domonic Cook from St. Joe's, is "better than I expected."

"We have to get better and we're in the process of doing that," said Williams, who played with Gill at Nebraska and 12 seasons as a linebacker in the NFL. "We're focusing on the details and effort and attitude. Right now, I'm pleased with where we're at in a short period of time."

In the offseason, the Bulls refocused on strength and conditioning.

"If a player is benching 300 or 400 pounds, he feels more confident about his ability to perform," Williams said. "We want them to get stronger, that's basically a Nebraska philosophy, and our guys made a commitment to that."

The players have said they expect a faster, more aggressive group. They were respectable in tackles for loss last season, ranking fourth in the MAC (8.17 per game) and 33rd nationally and were sixth in the conference in sacks and 60th in the country (2.08). The defense's aggressive nature was apparent on Sunday as they pressured the quarterbacks into poor throws and had several pass breakups and deflections.

"When the running back is running, we want to get more tackles for a loss," Byrom said. "We have to get to the ball faster."

Williams noted several players who stepped up during the offseason and carried that intensity into training camp, including Byrom, defensive ends Trevor Scott and James Judges, linebacker Ollice Ervin, cornerback Kendric Hawkins and safety Mike Newton.

"They've been leaders vocally and by their commitment and example staying here this summer," Williams said. "They have the influence we want right now from our players."

e-mail: rmckissic@buffnews.com