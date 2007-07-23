Slaying outside bar called part of 'spike' Killing is 28th of year in Buffalo

A 20-year-old Cheektowaga man is dead after he was gunned down early Sunday outside a Buffalo bar at the corner of Bailey and Stockbridge avenues.

Demario Nailor, of Cleveland Drive, was shot at about 3:30 a.m.

He died three hours later in Erie County Medical Center -- just four weeks shy of his 21st birthday Aug. 19.

His death marks Buffalo's 11th homicide in the past two months -- the most deadly streak of slayings recorded this year.

"There are spikes at different times in the year, and one of those likely time periods for a spike in violent crimes is during the summer months," said Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

"One homicide is one too many, but when you look at the statistics compared to last year, the numbers show we are way down."

Nailor is the city's 28th homicide victim of the year, compared with 39 homicides at this time last year. Yet some residents fear a resurgence of gang violence may be contributing to the recent rise in the city's murders.

At about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Nailor was among a group of people standing outside a bar at Bailey and Stockbridge.

It was around closing time for the bar, and some members of that group were inside the bar earlier that night.

"Multiple shots rang out," said DeGeorge. "The shooter was amongst the group."

One of those flying bullets struck Nailor in his chest.

A woman drove the bloodied man to Erie County Medical Center, where he died at about 6:30 a.m.

Police said Nailor is known to police, but it unclear if he was the intended target of the gunfire. Records show that Nailor was convicted of unlawful possession of marijuana in Buffalo City Court in 2002.

Homicide investigators are urging witnesses to the shooting to contact the Police Department's confidential tipline at 847-2255.

"It's a possibility that not everyone has been cooperative," said DeGeorge.

This weekend's killing comes on the heels of two recent slayings on the city's West Side. Both killings happened in broad daylight and may have been fueled by gang violence.

Abraham Carrasquillo, 19, was shot to death July 15 when he was ambushed at Bubble Car Wash, 363 Massachusetts Ave.

Just two days earlier and five blocks away, Julio Penaloza, 30, was riding his bicycle on Massachusetts, at Fargo Avenue, when a vehicle drove up to him and a gunman inside sprayed a barrage of bullets, killing him.

No arrests have been made in either slaying. Police believe Carrasquillo's slaying was a retaliation for Penaloza's murder.

The police spokesman said he is hoping the recent upsurge in violence will stop.

"We're just hoping the hard work of our officers will continue to keep the numbers down," DeGeorge said, "but, there are going to be periods when you're going to see a spike."

