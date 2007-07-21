Historic preservation trust joins foes of Bass Pro Store project

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has joined the list of organizations opposed to the idea of Bass Pro building a mega-store on waterfront land in the historic Erie Canal Harbor District.

After a recent visit to Buffalo in late June, National Trust President Richard Moe wrote a letter to Mayor Byron W. Brown, urging him to reject plans for a retail store on the waterfront.

"During the trip, I learned a great deal about your administration's commitment to preservation as an economic and community development tool," Moe said in the letter.

He praised the city's, "rich and diverse historic character," but argued that plans for the mega-store would defeat work already completed on the waterfront, including an historic themed naval museum, bowstring truss bridge and rewatered Commercial Slip.

"While the National Trust applauds the retailer's willingness to locate in downtown Buffalo, we do not believe that the city should allow Bass Pro to consume such a critical and sensitive piece of waterfront property," he added.

Moe urged Brown to embrace the 2000 Erie Canal Heritage Waterfront Feasibility Study as a guide for the historic waterfront development.

Other organizations voicing their opposition to Bass Pro include the Campaign for Greater Buffalo, Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper and the Preservation Coalition of Erie County.

