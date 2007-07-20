Edmund F. Jankowski of West Seneca, a retired machinist with American Optical Co. who was active in numerous church, volunteer fire company and fraternal organizations, died Tuesday in ElderWood at Linwood, Lancaster. He was 86.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Jankowski attended Burgard Vocational High School, East High School and Bryant & Stratton Business Institute. He served in the Army during World War II.

Recipient of the Diocesan Holy Name Society Achievement Award in 1984, he was a past president of the Holy Name Society and a member of its board of directors at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, where he served on various committees. He took final vows as a member of the Third Order of Preachers of St. Dominic as Brother James and was certified by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo to teach religion to the disabled.

Mr. Jankowski was a member of Buffalo Assembly of Knights of Columbus, a third degree member of Father Justin Council, a past president of its Father Justin Seniors and a fourth degree member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Assembly. He served as chaplain of Gardenville Country Club, Union Fire Company, Buddy Knaus Amvets Post and was chairman of Visiting Committee of Sick and Elderly.

A state certified emergency medical technician, Mr. Jankowski was a member of Union Fire Company for more than 39 years, and a life member of the Erie County Volunteer Fire Association, Southwestern Volunteer Firemen Chaplains Association, New York State Volunteer Firemen's Association, New York State Fire Police Association, Erie County Conservation Society, West Seneca Volunteer Fire Companies Presidents Association, of which he was treasurer for 18 years, and Adam Plewacki Post, American Legion.

He also was a member of the Royal Order of Eagles and was a scoutmaster and treasurer of Boy Scout Troop 209. He was a member of Professionals & Businessmen's Association and the Judge and Police Conference of Erie County. For American Optical, he was treasurer of its Recreation Club, a director of its Quarter Century Club and a teller of Spencer Federal Credit Union.

Mr. Jankowski also was a steward, trustee, financial secretary and treasurer of United Glass & Ceramic Workers Local 222 for 17 years. He was a delegate to International Glass Workers conventions, New York State AFL-CIO conventions and National Optical Workers Conference.

His wife, the former Virginia Cegielski, died in 1985.

Prayers will be said at 8:15 a.m. Saturday in Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, 4680 Clinton St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma.

