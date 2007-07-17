Reporters' Notebook / Bits and pieces of news...

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Phyllis Diller, born Phyllis Ada Driver on this date in 1917, "A bachelor is a guy who never made the same mistake once."

***

POTTER PARTY -- The release of the final Harry Potter book, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," will be celebrated in a big way from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Brighton Place, the library and community resource center in the former Brighton Branch Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. The public is invited.

Librarian Janet Kindron reports there will be a wealth of activities with Potter themes, including costume and trivia contests, crafts and raffles. Among of the prizes will be copies of the new book. Pizza, beverages and baked goods will be available all day for a small donation, with proceeds benefiting Brighton Place.

For those who wish to borrow "Deathly Hallows," two copies will be available for Brighton Place members beginning Saturday. Not a member? No problem. You can join during the party. For information, call 332-4375 or visit www.BrightonPlaceLibrary.org.

***

SUMMER SCHOOL -- Who says rock music is bad for your studies? Proceeds from this weekend's Music Fest 2007 at Bishop Timon/St. Jude High School, 601 McKinley Parkway in South Buffalo, will help raise money to provide tuition assistance for Timon students.

Friday's headliner will be Canadian recording artists Honeymoon Suite, who hail from Niagara Falls, Ont., and will be previewing material from their upcoming CD. Opening will be local classic rockers NY2LA. The show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 presale at the school or from Tickets.com, $7 at the gate.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday for an admission-free evening that features South Buffalo favorite Joe Head with Billy McEwen, Perfect Game and Ike Smith & the Boogie Monsters.

There also will be food, a beer tent and theme baskets. Saturday also will feature games of chance. For information, call the Bishop Timon Alumni Association office at 826-3610, Ext. 259.

***

MILITARY NOTES -- Five Western New Yorkers have been commissioned as second lieutenants after completing the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program and graduating from St. Bonaventure University in June. They are:

Nathan A. Christopher, son of Charmaine M. Christopher of Fredonia.

Margaret A. Kubiak, daughter of retired Lt. Col. Paul F. and Marcia A. Kubiak of Buffalo.

Gregory Meyer, son of Gregory L. and Donna J. Meyer of Little Valley.

Maureen A. O'Brien, daughter of James L. and Patsy A. O'Brien of Allegany.

Kyla C. Zack, daughter of Lawrence E. and Christine A. Zack of Elma.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY -- Griffin James Saloman, Rebecca Gourlay, Helen Panza, Dorothy Burrett, Matthew P. Hayes, Denise Bell, Caitlin Augustyn, Margie Manista, Karen Spaeth, Diane Cain, Dave Lempko, Scott Newman, Jim Dabek, Hank Stachewicz, Jennifer Fay, the Rev. Jerry Stelmach, Marilyn Moran, Mary Ann Schaller, Michelle Halady, Francis Dubrinski, Dottie Rogowski, Matthew Driscoll, Mary Ann Young, Donald Watkins, Daniel Watkins, Paul Brown, Judy Kirkland, Gerry Ellis, Daniel Recktenwalt, Tristin Ana Skellie, James Szmania, Carmen Marinaccio, Dave Zabinski and Donte Hood.

e-mail: olaffub@buffnews.com