Sizing up the boxes / What to expect from these new collections

>Mozart

Strengths: As Landis says, Barenboim was "no slouch." He plays the concertos with great poetry. Mozart's songs aren't heard nearly enough, and Barbara Hendricks sings them winningly, accompanied by Maria-Joao Pires. David Oistrakh brings Romantic beauty to the violin concertos. Great performances of all the operas.

Weaknesses: The symphonies, performed by Jeffrey Tate and the English Chamber Orchestra, sound a little thin.

Curiosity: Variations for Piano in G on "Laat ons Juichen, Batavieren," K. 24. There's an obscure piece. Barenboim plays it.

***

>Beethoven

Strengths: "Christ on the Mount of Olives," with tenor Nicolai Gedda, one of EMI's best '70s singers, as Jesus. The Hungarian Quartet brings flair to the "Razumovsky" Quartets.

Weaknesses: Eric Heidsieck's Beethoven sonatas are occasionally pale and disappointing.

Curiosity: Karajan's 1970 recording of "Fidelio," starring Jon Vickers, is reportedly not available anywhere else.

***

>Schubert

Strengths: Yehudi Menuhin and the Menuhin Festival Orchestra do a fine job with the symphonies. Sonatas shared among pianists Mikhail Rudy, Aldo Ciccolini and Christian Zacharias. Ten CDs is a great opportunity for a summer binge.

Weaknesses: Whole CD squandered on Schubert songs as arranged by Franz Liszt. Baritone Olaf Bar is a bit uncreative in the song cycle "Die Schoene Muellerin." Vickers is a weird choice for "Die Winterreise."

Curiosity: Songs for vocal ensemble. And how many folks have heard of the cantata "Lazarus"?

-- Mary Kunz Goldman