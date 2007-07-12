POLICE & COURTS

>Man charged with raping Williamsville woman

A Martha Street man faces several charges in connection with the alleged rape of a Williamsville woman Tuesday morning, Buffalo police reported.

Joseph McGhee, 35, is accused of forcing the victim into sexual intercourse and oral sex just before 10 a.m. at his home.

The victim escaped from the house naked after McGhee continued the attack. McGhee is accused of throwing her clothes at her as she fled, according to police reports.

The victim went to the Northeast District police station, where she reported the rape.

McGhee was arrested at his house a short time later and charged with rape, criminal sexual act, attempted criminal sexual act and false impersonation.

-----

>Jail, fine and probation set for felony DWI

LOCKPORT -- A Jackson Street man who pleaded guilty to a felony count of driving while intoxicated will begin a five-year probation term by spending the first six months in jail, Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza ordered Tuesday.

Jamie V. Williamson, 31, also must pay a $5,000 fine. He was arrested Sept. 3 in the City of Lockport.

In another case Tuesday, Paul R. Lowery, 42, of Eggert Road, Amherst, pleaded guilty to felony DWI and was scheduled for sentencing by Sperrazza Oct. 12. Lowery, a former Wheatfield resident, was arrested Jan. 2 after his vehicle allegedly forced another auto off the Robert Moses Parkway in Niagara Falls.

-----

>$229 in bingo money reportedly stolen

HARTLAND -- Bingo money was reported stolen from the Hartland Volunteer Fire Department just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of Ridge Road.

Leeann Smith, bingo chairwoman and fire company president, told Niagara County sheriff's deputies that the treasurer, Jason Randolph, went to the safe to put in more money and found only $19. She said Randolph had put $229 in the safe Sunday. There was no sign of damage to the safe.