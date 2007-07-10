Officer fatally shoots teen after shootout Police officials say the victim planned to silence witness in home invasion case

Buffalo Police Officer Gerald Smith was justified when he shot and killed a high school student during a shootout early Monday, police officials said.

Smith, an 18-year veteran of the police force, fatally shot 17-year-old Deandre Baldon on Eggert Road in Cheektowaga, just over the Buffalo border, following a high-speed car chase that began Sunday night with a barrage of gunshots flying on the city's East Side.

Police believe Baldon was intent on silencing a 33-year-old man to prevent him from testifying in a violent home invasion case.

According to police reports, Baldon was one of three gunmen inside a car who chased Kenyon J. Edwards and fired more than a dozen shots into his vehicle -- all in a bid to intimidate him from testifying that he was a victim in a home invasion two months ago. One bullet struck Edwards in his left hand. He was in fair condition Monday in Erie County Medical Center.

During a news conference Monday, police officials refused to say whether Baldon fired at Smith. Police officials also declined to say whether Baldon was armed with a gun when he was shot.

"We believe additional shots may have been fired from [Baldon's] vehicle at responding police," Chief of Detectives Dennis J. Richards said.

"From the initial investigation so far, we believe that Officer Smith's actions were justifiable," Richards said.

Police Commissioner H. McCarthy Gipson agreed.

Smith, 41, who is stationed at Northeast District, was placed on administrative leave by police officials, who said the move is a standard procedure in police shootings.

The deceased teenager was a student at Burgard Vocational High School, city school officials said.

A second suspect in the shootout is still being sought by police, while police said a third gunman was arrested at the scene.

Mark T. Hicks, 16, of Richlawn Avenue, was charged with attempted murder, intimidating a victim or witness, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was being held in the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

Hicks and the two others are accused of arming themselves with three weapons -- a rifle and two shotguns -- and firing more than a dozen shots at Edwards.

Edwards was driving his grey BMW at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday when he came under a spray of gunfire from a white Mercury Sable occupied by three youths, police said. The trio began chasing him in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Moselle Street and the chase continued on several other streets.

During the gunfire, shots from the Mercury pierced the BMW's trunk and bumper, and shattered the rear window. At least three more shots sliced through the BMW's front window, police said.

At Northland and Moselle Street, a shot struck Edwards in his hand, sending blood splashing onto the steering wheel, police said.

Edwards then drove toward Langfield Drive, where he saw Smith standing outside the Northeast District police station at Langfield Drive and Bailey Avenue.

Just after midnight, Edwards flagged down Smith, told him he was shot and that he was being pursued by a car firing gunshots at him.

Smith gave chase in his patrol car, pursuing the vehicle with the three youths inside, police said. Several other officers also responded, and police said shots apparently were fired at the cruisers pursuing the trio.

Police said the car ran off the road at Langfield Drive and Eggert Road, where the three youths ran out of the car. Smith got out of his cruiser, chased after the suspects and ended up fatally shooting Baldon.

Police said Baldon died from a single gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated by detectives from the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit and investigators with Professional Standards Division, the department's internal affairs unit.

Police said this was the second time in two months Edwards had been the victim of violence. On May 13, three men -- each armed with a handgun -- confronted him at his home and demanded to use his phone, police said.

Police said they later arrested one of the three gunmen, Marcus Davis, 19, of Dorris Avenue, and charged him with attempted robbery, burglary and assault.

Police said in reports they believe Edwards was targeted Sunday night because he was a victim and a witness in that home invasion case.

Baldon was among six students arrested March 1 in what police said was a fistfight at Burgard Vocational High School that was part of a feud between gangs of black students and Hispanic students.

Hicks has a felony drug case pending against him. Edwards has six convictions in city court and a felony conviction for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

