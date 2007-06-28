Sex offender gets up to 3 years

John C. Scott, a West Side man with a history of drunken driving, was ordered Wednesday to spend up to the next three years in state prison for molesting two Buffalo cousins and for his latest DWI arrest.

Erie County Judge Michael F. Pietruszka spared Scott, 51, a longer prison term on his combined guilty pleas after prosecutors advised him that the families of both girls, now 12 and 16, consented to a shorter sentence.

Prosecutors Marni Bogart and Sarah A. Filocamo said the families wanted to spare the girls the trauma of testifying in court as long as they could be assured Scott would face more prison time should he ever try to contact the girls again.

Scott has been jailed since his arrest last Oct. 20, three days after he tried to sexually molest the younger girl in his Rhode Island Street home while her family was visiting. Scott told the judge he feels "bad" for the girls and their families and that he prays for them nightly.

The mothers of both victims rebuked Scott during the sentencing.

The mother of Scott's younger victim called Scott a "monster." She told him he faces eternal punishment "for your sick ways."

She told the judge her daughter, who fought off Scott and immediately complained to relatives, is now "very defensive" emotionally and her schoolwork has suffered because of Scott's conduct.

On the drunken-driving charge, Scott was arrested last June 30 after he crashed his pickup truck into a utility pole on Porter Avenue near Niagara Street. He was sentenced on his pre-indictment guilty pleas to felony DWI, sexual abuse, attempted sexual abuse and possession of a sexual performance by a child, which he had downloaded onto his personal computer.

The judge told Scott he will now be on the state's registry of sexual offenders, and he issued orders of protection for both victims. The judge warned Scott he faces a much longer prison term should he try to contact either girl in any way for nearly the next decade.

