Now a reliever, Rundles tries new angle

Down by 5-3 with two men on and one out in the top of the fourth inning, Buffalo Bisons lefty Rich Rundles took the mound, looking to clean up the mess Bubbie Buzachero and a costly error had left behind.

The predicament was a relatively new one for Rundles, who spent seven years as a starting pitcher before being transformed into a reliever this season.

"I'll assume whatever role [Bisons manager] Torey [Lovullo] sees fit and whenever I get an opportunity to pitch, of course I want the ball," Rundles said.

Rundles, who used to have time to get comfortable on the mound, let two inherited runners score before closing out the fourth. He had the 0-2 pitcher's advantage on the first batter he faced -- but then allowed a two-run double on the third pitch.

"Obviously I didn't want to give up the hit, but you have to have a short-term memory," Rundles said. "Try to forget about it and go after the next guy."

Rundles flew through the fifth and sixth innings, forcing five groundouts while striking out one. It was a sampling of his new pitching method and the success that can result. In 3 2/3 innings, Rundles allowed two hits and one unearned run.

"He's learning a new technique, a drop down for a little deception," Lovullo said. "We're taking it as he's a new guy, a new body. We're not going to say that he was a starting pitcher at any time because, for us, he's been a relief pitcher from a new arm angle. And, as far as his endurance, we know he can go out, execute and work deep into games."

Rundles' success as a reliver (15 2/3 innings, 1.72 ERA) played the foil to Buzachero, who was making only the fifth start of his career. Buzachero pitched only 3 1/3 innings, his shortest outing as a starter, allowing seven runs, five of which were earned, on eight hits and one walk.

***

When Eider Torres last faced Buffalo's Buzachero, Torres experienced an HBF -- hit-by-fist.

As an actual member of the opposition, now a member of the Tides, Torres limited the contact to the bats this time, with two base hits and two runs in two at-bats against Buzachero.

As teammates with Double-A Akron last season, the two got into a scrap in the clubhouse. Buzachero hooked Torres in the mouth. Torres suffered a broken jaw while Buzachero's status as a member of the Cleveland organization was temporarily in jeopardy. The late-season incident kept both of them out of the Aeros' playoff hunt.

Buzachero remained with the Indians' organization and has pitched in 20 games for Buffalo this season. Torres, meanwhile, signed with the Baltimore Orioles as a free agent in November 3, 2006, exactly two months after heading to the emergency room for his busted mandible.

***

After being optioned back to the Bisons on Sunday, Edward Mujica (0-1, 5.84 ERA, 11 saves) pitched two scoreless innings to close out Buffalo's losing effort. Mujica was recalled to Cleveland last Thursday but did not pitch during his brief stint with the Indians.

***

The Bisons will look to gain a split of the four-game series with the Tides with a win tonight (7:05 p.m. Radio 1230 AM). Adam Miller will be activated off the DL to pitch the first inning for the Herd after successfully throwing a simulated game on Friday. His last start was May 12. Aaron Laffey (4-3, 3.80 ERA) is scheduled to pick up the game against Norfolk's Jim Johnson (3-6, 3.45).

