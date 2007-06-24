Literary Notes

Buffalo State College presents the Rooftop Poets Series at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the E.H. Butler Library, Buffalo State College, 1300 Elmwood Ave. Poets Carol Townsend and ryki zuckerman will read from their works. For more information, visit www.buffalostate.edu.library/rooftop.

***

At 7 p.m. Wednesday author Diana Abu-Jaber will read and sign copies of her book "Origin," and at 7 p.m. Thursday author Susan Cahn will give a reading and book signing of "Sexual Reckonings: Southern Girls in a Troubling Age" in Talking Leaves, 3158 Main St. For more information, call 837-8554.