Score it as a loss for Tiger

Maybe it was the fact that it was Father's Day, and I was feeling a tad on the sentimental side. But on Sunday evening, in the immediate aftermath of the 107th U.S. Open, I almost began to feel sorry for Tiger Woods.

Woods had just fought his guts out on a hot, steamy day on one of the most demanding golf courses in the world. He had battled to stay in the tournament and made a succession of tricky short putts to stay alive. He had finished second by a shot in a major, to a worthy champion named Angel Cabrera. And yet judging by the tone of the questions afterward, you'd have thought Woods was a hapless failure.

That's how it goes when you're the greatest golfer in the world -- quite possibly the best who ever lived. For Woods, the expectations and the standard are impossibly high. In major tournaments, which will determine his ultimate place in golfing history, there is only winning and losing. There is no place or show for Tiger.

Woods had a chance to expand his legend, an opportunity to erase the one smudge on his astonishing resume. Woods had won all 12 majors in which he held or shared the lead heading into the final round. But he had never come from behind on Sunday to win. It was right there for him at Oakmont. But he couldn't take advantage.

He didn't toss the championship away, as Phil Mickelson had at Winged Foot a year earlier. But he didn't take it, either. He couldn't seize the moment. When circumstances demanded a storybook charge, all Woods could come up with was a succession of pars. It was a noble effort on this course, but not worthy of the world's greatest player.

Until Woods comes from behind to win on Sunday in a major, he'll leave himself open to suggestions that while he's a great front-runner, he lacks the closing charge of, say, Arnold Palmer in majors. Is that unfair, Tiger?

"Well, I haven't [done it]," Woods said. "I put myself there. I've played well and I just haven't gotten it done."

Woods played some fine golf at this Open. On Saturday, he hit 17 straight greens, a stunning achievement at Oakmont. The golf experts made it out to be one of the great ball-striking days of all time. Still, he only shot 69. Cabrera shot 69 in the first and final rounds. The Duck (Cabrera's nickname) outdueled the fearsome Tiger.

"Finishing second is never fun," Woods said. "You play so hard and it's just disappointing. The last four majors, I'm 1-1-2-2. Not terrible, but I could have done a little better. Honestly, I hit so many good golf shots and ended up 10-12 feet away and I'm playing 2 or 3 feet of break.

"The putts I had right below the hole -- uphill left to right or right to left -- I made them," he said. "But for most of the week, I kept having these big, breaking putts and I had to be defensive and basically feed the ball down there. Hopefully, they went in, but the majority of the putts didn't."

Woods made one birdie in his last 32 holes, two in his last 50. He made just one double bogey all week -- on the third hole Sunday. Woods made a lot of pars, and par can be your best friend at the Open. But it helps to have a nodding acquaintance with birdie. Two birdies in 50 holes shouldn't be enough to win the U.S. Open, no matter how tough the setup. You shouldn't be able to come from behind on the final day and win with a pedestrian score of 72.

At least Woods wasn't complaining about the course. It gets tiresome, all the whining about how tough the courses are at the U.S. Open, and how unfair. Mickelson couldn't resist the urge to blame the USGA for growing the rough too high after missing the cut.

Sometimes, it comes down to making a good golf swing. There was some pretty sketchy swings in the stretch Sunday, poor shots that had nothing to do with the difficulty of Oakmont. Woods made a couple of regrettable swings, like his sorry wedge to the 14th green. He also had a fairly easy bunker shot on 17 to set up a possible birdie, but couldn't hold the green.

Jim Furyk, who made a brave run to get back in the tournament, could have forced a playoff but made some dreadful swings on the last two holes. It's not always the course.

"I certainly played well all week," Woods said. "I'll analyze it and see where I went right and where I went wrong. I think I hit the ball pretty well all week. My pace on the greens was really good. I just had one three-putt all week."

Most of the smart money was on Woods heading into the final round, nonetheless. According to some people, it was a foregone conclusion. They were right about third-round leader Aaron Baddeley, who couldn't have played worse if he hit push broom off the tee. Most of the other pretenders fell apart. Only the veterans, Furyk and Cabrera, were up to the challenge.

But Cabrera was a more dangerous foe than anyone imagined. He had been a contender in majors before, but had a reputation for not being able to close. But he put those questions to rest Sunday. No longer will Argentina's most memorable day in major golf be Roberto DiVincenzo blowing the Masters by signing the wrong score on his card in 1968.

As for Woods, his day will come again. And again. It would have been a nice story if he won the Open, a year after losing his father, Earl, to cancer. He gave it his best shot, and it was a pretty dramatic finish, watching him stand over that last long, curling putt with a chance to force a playoff.

"It's the U.S. Open," Woods said. "Even when I was three back, I felt if I could just hang in there, anything could happen. It turned out just the way I thought it would, but I just didn't make enough birdies."

