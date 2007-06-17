POLICE & COURTS

Suspect jailed in stabbing of man in St. Catharines

ST. CATHARINES, ONT. -- A man stabbed in the stomach during a fight early Saturday was listed in stable condition late in the day, authorities said.

The identity of the man was withheld by police, who said his condition was initially considered life-threatening, though he had fled the scene of the altercation at 3:15 a.m.

It started in a building on St. Paul Street West, near the intersection of Pelham Road.

Adrian Jordan, 35, of St. Catharines, was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. He was locked up pending a bail hearing set for 10 a.m. today.

The fight between the men spilled into a parking lot, police said. The victim ended up being taken to St. Catharines General Hospital, where he was admitted.

Police were continuing the investigation. Anyone with information on the fight is asked to call (905) 688-4111, Ext. 4272.

***

Man stabbed in thigh is in critical condition

NIAGARA FALLS -- A 20-year-old man was in critical condition Saturday night after being stabbed in the femoral artery earlier in the day, city police said.

Robert C. Hartman, of B Street, underwent emergency surgery in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center following the 5:45 a.m. incident, according to police reports.

Detective Capt. Ernest Palmer said the critical listing was due to extensive blood loss, but Hartman was expected to survive.

Investigators said Hartman was stabbed in the right thigh by a woman following an argument during a card game at a Hyde Park Boulevard apartment.

Police charged Dallas J. Porter, 21, of Hyde Park Boulevard, with felony assault.

She is being held without bail pending arraignment Monday in City Court.

***

Shooting victim listed as Langfield Drive man

Buffalo police identified the 32-year-old man who was shot in the chest late Friday as Andre Jones of Langfield Drive.

Jones told police he knows the gunman who fired 10 shots at him.

A bullet struck Jones while he was lying on the kitchen floor.

Jones was in fair condition Saturday in Erie County Medical Center.