Niagara Honor Roll / Achievers and achievements

Gabrielle Montemage, a student in Niagara University's College of Business Administration, has been awarded the William G. McGowan Scholarship for the 2007-2008 academic year.

A native of Grand Island, Montemage is enrolled in the college's graduate program. She graduated from NU in May with a bachelor's degree in French and a concentration in international business.

A dean's list student, she also is the recipient of a presidential scholarship. She is an aerobics instructor at Niagara's Kiernan Center and is a volunteer with ASPIRE of Western New York.

The McGowan Charitable Fund established the McGowan Scholars program to provide selected colleges and universities scholarships to help students who wish to pursue a business education. The program is based on the experience of MCI communications founder William G. McGowan during his college days. Though admitted to Harvard Business School to study for an MBA degree, he did not have sufficient funds to complete his studies. However, he won Harvard's Baker Scholars Award, which provided the money necessary for him to earn his degree and launch a successful business career.

*Margaret M. Toohey, president of the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Alliance and a member of the medical center's board of trustees, was recently honored by the Western New York Women's Fund and Buffalo Niagara Partnership as a nominee for the Athena Award.

The award is presented to an individual in the Buffalo Niagara region who demonstrates support for the goals of women professionals and provides significant and selfless assistance on their behalf.

Seventeen women were nominated. Toohey, president of the Lewiston Insurance Agency, was nominated for her involvement with the medical center, Planned Parenthood of Western New York, Niagara County Commission on the Status of Women, YWCA Advisory Council, Historic Lewiston Jazz Festival and the Lower Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce.

The Athena Awards are dedicated to promoting and honoring the valuable contributions being made to advance the status of women in the Buffalo Niagara region. This year's award recipient was Cheryl A. Howe, executive vice president for operations at BlueCross BlueShield of WNY.

*Paul Vermette, a professor of education in the College of Education at Niagara University, has been awarded the R. Neal Appleby Outstanding Teacher Education Award by the New York State Association for Teacher Educators.

Vermette, a past president of NYSATE, was honored at the organization's 50th birthday celebration in April.

The R. Neal Appleby Outstanding Teacher Education Award recognizes individuals who have worked to nurture the intellectual, personal and professional growth and development of teachers at various stages of their professional lives. The award is named in honor of an educator of teachers for 20 years at Syracuse University who died in 1993.

*Lydia Ulatowski, of Lewiston, has been named assistant to the dean of academic affairs at Niagara County Community College.

Ulatowski has served as coordinator of NCCC's College Acceleration Program since 2002. Prior to that, she was coordinator of tutoring services.

She holds a bachelor's degree in English from Fredonia State College and a master's in education/counseling from Niagara University.

Ulatowski has taught English at the University at Buffalo, Niagara University, D'Youville College and Bryant & Stratton College.

Ulatowski and her husband, Jerome, have three children, Laureen, Leah and Jerome.