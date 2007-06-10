Igawa hopes adjustments speed his return to majors

The New York Yankees recognized back in spring training that Kei Igawa, their $46 million Japanese import, possessed a flaw in his delivery that could hinder his chance of having immediate success in the big leagues. Counter to what's perceived as the Yankee way, they decided to bite their tongues, show a little patience and see if the problem became manifest as the season unfolded.

Igawa, 27, had been a dominant pitcher for the Hanshin Tigers, three times the league strikeout leader, a former league MVP. The Yankees put in a winning bid of $26 million for the right to negotiate for his services, an offer more than $10 million above the runner-up Mets, then signed him to a five-year, $20 million contract. The last thing they wanted was to insult him, or further confuse him, as he acclimated to his new surroundings.

"It's a guy who's come from Japan who's had a lot of success over there," said Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching coach Dave Eiland, the former Yankee hurler. "So as soon as he steps off the plane you . . . you let him pitch. You let him pitch for a while and see where he's at."

So the Yanks let Igawa do things his way, pitch the way he always has. And when he struggled mightily, when their spring fears were confirmed, only then did they approach the player who was acquired to help solidify their rotation and explain the adjustments he needed to make. Give the Yanks, of all teams, an "A" for diplomacy.

In early May, Igawa accepted without complaint an assignment from New York all the way back to Class A Tampa for the purpose of tweaking his mechanics. On Friday night, while leaning on a wall in the visiting clubhouse at Dunn Tire Park, Igawa explained that those might turn out to be the most meaningful couple of weeks of his U.S. career. He'd just held the Buffalo Bisons to five hits and one run over seven innings of what would become, once he departed, a harrowing 11-9 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre victory. It was the best of his three Triple-A outings.

"The result, yes, was good," Igawa said through his interpreter. "I was able to throw the way I wanted to throw."

Igawa got away with some pitches to be sure, especially in the first inning, when the Bisons went vegetarian, missing out on the meat. He won't get off that easy once he walks back up the stairs. But his mistakes were fewer, or at least less obvious, as the game progressed. Whether he'll ever be worth the investment, we shall see. No doubt Yanks General Manager Brian Cashman could use a winning ticket after failing to finish in the money on signees such as Jaret Wright and Carl Pavano and having to drop a pro-rated $28 million on Roger Clemens to fill the void left by Igawa's lack of readiness.

Igawa's walks-to-strikeouts ratio numbers in Japan weren't indicative of someone who possessed erratic command of his pitches. Throughout his career he has had a tendency to lean back with his upper body when delivering a pitch, particularly in the latter stages of an inning. The ball would sail, traveling through the heart of the strike zone or failing to find the plate at all. He managed to get by despite the fault in Japan, but it was quickly apparent he'd have no such luck in the majors.

"It was a bad habit I had to fix," Igawa said. "I'm happy I went to Tampa. It was something I had to go through."

Like Igawa, the Yankees are encouraged by what they're seeing. His fastball hovered between 89-91 mph Friday night. He threw 62 of his 100 pitches for strikes, a reasonable rate.

"He's getting better every time out," Eiland said. "He's getting more comfortable with the adjustments that we've made to his delivery. He's getting more confidence in what he's doing, and it's showing by his performance. And there was a lot of adjustments he made in his delivery that you don't just make them and get comfortable with them overnight. He's worked very hard at it. He wants to work so hard we always have to back him off a little bit, but that's a good thing. He's on his way."

Igawa said there's no timetable for a return to New York. He wants to get it right, putting the control problems behind him once and for all.

"That's one of the major things," Eiland said. "He's getting more balance. He's getting more balance over the rubber, and that's putting his arm slot in a better position, and without that leaning back that arm slot is getting consistent therefore his command is getting better. And when his command's better, the results are going to be better."

e-mail: bdicesare@buffnews.com