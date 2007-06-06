Everybody's Column

Deal with Bass Pro turns original plan upside down

It is difficult to believe that The News editorial writers walked the Erie Canal Park site where that park is already half-built. It is even harder to believe that they looked carefully at the process that developed the 2004 plan and resulted in this construction. That work and that plan are the result of court intervention and long, careful planning with multiple consultations at many levels of the community.

In its May 19 editorial, The News boldly advised that this sudden, unilateral decision by the few people on the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. to put a large store blocking the lake side of the park is a fair and balanced deal. That's ridiculous. It turns the plan upside down.

What was to be public access to the harborfront would be given away to a big-box store and its parking ramps. Besides physical access to the water, even the sightlines into the harbor would be destroyed. Reconstructed Lloyd Street, Hanover Street and Perry Street were to be lined with people-sized commercial enterprises. The view down them would display the harbor -- water, boats and the lighthouse -- not Bass Pro.

The News is wrong. This is not the time for reasoned debate. We are being swindled. This is the time for rants and diatribes and to scream for the cops: "Help, murder, police!"

Larry Beahan

Amherst

***

State-of-the-art casino should be part of the mix

Let's improve the quantity and quality of tourism in Buffalo. A downtown casino would be a major asset in support of a decision to come to Buffalo for a vacation or a convention. Tourism should be allowed to develop and prosper. When sites are selected for conventions, and when people make a decision about where to go on vacation, one criterion is finding a location that has many high-quality venues for relaxation and entertainment.

Buffalo has a fine architectural presence. It is one of the best destination sites for Frank Lloyd Wright architecture. There is a beautiful harbor that is (hopefully) in the process of becoming better and more accessible.

We have the Albright-Knox, one of the finest modern art museums in the nation. We have many fine restaurants, great music and theater that is second to none. In addition, we have a great outdoor environment for sightseeing and sports, including Niagara Falls, one of the seven wonders of the modern world within easy access.

A state-of-the-art downtown casino should be part of the mix. Such a source of entertainment would help spur the development of tourism in the region.

Erwin Segal

Amherst

***

Tolls have to be paid at many bridges in state

In a recent News article, Rus Thompson, who wants the tolls removed from the Grand Island Bridges, said: "It's completely unfair that every other bridge in the state, except two, are free. Why isn't this one?"

I have a question for Thompson. What do the following have in common: Henry Hudson, George Washington, Hamilton Fish? Answer: These are the names of bridges in New York State that collect a toll. But it doesn't stop there. Tappan Zee, Bear Mountain, Verrazano-Narrows, Mid-Hudson, Peace, Throgs Neck, Kingston-Rhinecliff, Castleton, Rip Van Winkle and more. In fact, I would be hard pressed to think of a bridge that doesn't have a toll.

But hey, who wouldn't want to see a toll removed from his commute? While sitting in traffic, every commuter has had the same daydream. It is simply untrue that Grand Island is one of only two bridges in New York State that has a toll. You're in good company, Grand Island.

Debra Vertoske

Lancaster

***

Democrats should urge Gore to run for president

To me, politics is a befuddling occupation that I can't fully comprehend. In recent history, the Democrats claimed they had a candidate most qualified to be president and when he ran, he received the majority of the popular vote. Due to a quirk in the national laws, he lost to a Republican.

Now, the Democrats seem to be backing an abject failure who couldn't get her national health plan passed or obtain the 200,000 jobs she promised upstate New York. As reported in The News, her excuse was that the competition was too tough. Well, does she think dealing with the likes of Iran and North Korea will be easier to handle than dealing with the Republicans?

Instead of backing a person who is solely out for selfish personal glory and power, why not run the person who spent his entire life training to be president? Al Gore has the best overall knowledge, experience and the nation at heart and has proven he can win. After his tenure in office, we would at least finally put to rest the festering controversy that he was a better president than Bush.

Daniel S. Kopec

Orchard Park

***

SPCA's new policy is bad news for feral cats

On June 1, the SPCA of Erie County implemented a policy of not accepting rescued healthy feral cats. The spay-neuter-release program it has recently undertaken is the beginning of a solution to the horrendous problem of cat overpopulation, but it cannot be the only solution.

Death is always the least acceptable alternative. Let us not labor under illusions, however. These feral cats will die. Rather than being euthanized humanely, most will suffer agonizing, drawn-out deaths.

Webster defines "cruel" as "disposed to inflict pain or suffering." Letting cats live on the streets to die of hypothermia, heat stroke, dehydration, starvation or illness and live in danger of becoming dog fight bait or the objects of sadistic individuals' "fun" or being mauled by dogs certainly fits that definition.

In addition, people who don't want cats in their neighborhoods and no longer are able to take them to the SPCA will be forced to resolve the unwanted cat situation "their way," more often than not by very inhumane means.

Evelyn T. Bakowski

Buffalo

***

Let's hope man living in bunker isn't targeted

After reading in The News about the man living in an underground bunker and now seeing it on all of the television stations, will some kids with nothing better to do try to find this man and cause trouble for him? I know that the media will not say where he is living, but let's be real, where there is a will, there is a way.

It was interesting reading the article about this gentleman. I sit here and wonder; he probably did better in the October Surprise Storm than most people. I hope that no one causes problems for this gentleman.

Pattie Rainey

Buffalo