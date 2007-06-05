Will Tony Soprano wind up alone or dead?

The hit list on "The Sopranos" keeps expanding. Kathy Griffin is in danger of becoming so popular that the title of her series, "My Life on the D-List," is becoming a misnomer.

First things first. As predicted here Friday, the semifinal episode of "The Sopranos" was heavy in action. It started with a hit by Silvio (Steven Van Zandt) on a D-list character. It proceeded with the poetic hit by Phil Leotardo's gang on Tony Soprano's brother-in-law, Bobby (Steven R. Schirripa), while he was buying another train set. And later, Silvio was riddled with bullets and presumed to be near death at the hospital.

By episode's end, Tony was alone in a room at a hideaway house, clutching an assault weapon in bed as the remaining members of his New Jersey gang were preparing for war on the floor below.

The battle between Tony's gang and the New York mob led by Leotardo (Frank Vincent) has been brewing for weeks and was no surprise. But having Bobby killed while he was indulging his childlike love of trains was a killer moment that rivaled the moment that Tony squeezed the last breath out of his nephew, Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli), a few weeks ago.

With the exception of an episode early in the final run of nine episodes, the final season of "The Sopranos" has been a great ride that appears destined to end with Tony alone -- if he gets out alive in Sunday's series finale.

Heck, even his therapist, Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) abandoned him, kicking Tony out of her office seven years after she was forced to accept that their sessions were validating his lifestyle. In pain because of the events of recent weeks, Tony hit Dr. Melfi hard -- with words. "As a doctor," said Tony, "I think what you're doing is immoral."

With so much happening two nights ago, the overriding issue of the finale will be the fate of the immensely popular, immoral character. The most talked about scenarios for Tony generally revolve around death, jail or witness protection.

For weeks, I thought Tony would end up all alone in Italy, looking out at a pond. I based this on extremely flimsy evidence. During an interview several weeks ago with one of show's top writers, Terence Winter, I asked if "they" headed to Italy this season. He declined to answer. He thought I was asking if the characters were going to Italy when I was asking if the writers went there to prepare for the season.

A friend has advised me that my scenario didn't make sense because Tony doesn't spend much time talking about Italy. However, in the semifinal episode, Tony's crew hired a couple of Italian hit men who botched the assignment to kill Phil. So he obviously is in touch with people in Italy.

Sure, it's a shot in the dark. But it seems more poetic than ordinary witness protection.

"D List" premiere... Now let's move from the hit list to the D list. The third season of Kathy Griffin's reality series premieres at 10 p.m. tonight on Bravo just as there is talk she is among the serious candidates to replace Rosie O'Donnell on "The View" next season.

There are some advantages of being a D-list star. Griffin's divorce from Matt Moline, who was a significant part of the show, has largely gone under the radar except for her discussion of it on Larry King's show.

However, the divorce has changed the dynamics of the Emmy-nominated show, which features Griffin's self-deprecating attitude about low level celebrity. With Matt gone, Griffin has hired another assistant, Tom, to keep her company, take care of her dog and be the butt of many jokes.

Her mom and dad also are there to provide material in the same way as the parental figures on "Seinfeld" gave Jerry some great moments on his sitcom. The Griffins' innovative ways of eating and drinking cheaply are worth the price of admission.

"It's their show and I'm the sidekick," cracks Griffin. She also gets some A- and B-list stars like Rosie (before Griffin's appearance on "The View"), Whoopi Goldberg and Joan Rivers to give her pointers as she prepares to play Carnegie Hall for the first time in her career.

It is often very amusing, though it is easy to question whether any of it is real. The one moment that appears to be honest occurs when Griffin lets her guard down and briefly discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her sense of failure.

That moment suggests that Griffin can be serious about some things, which would make her a good choice for joining "The View" without making it a train wreck like Rosie often did.

e-mail: apergament@buffnews.com

-----

>Television Premiere

"My Life on the D-List"

Review: Three stars (out of four)

10 p.m. today on Bravo