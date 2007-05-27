Give fallen warriors respect they deserve

My return from Vietnam in 1971 was a mixed bag of emotions. I was happy to be home, but deeply saddened at the greeting afforded us in Oakland, Calif., by a large and vocal crowd of protesters throwing bags of blood and excrement at our bus. It explained the screening over the windows, and forced myself, and many of my Vietnam brothers, into the shadows for decades.

When the Vietnam Memorial was built in Washington, D.C., I watched the ceremonies on TV and read about it in the newspapers. But it took me 20 years to go there myself. I made plans to go many times, but something always came up, and the plans always turned into "maybe next year."

In 2004, I finally made the trip, at the urging of my lady, who said to me: "You need to go."

I can't begin to describe the emotions I felt as I approached the actual site, and I'm sure if I'd been alone, I'd have turned and left. As I walked down the gentle slope, the black granite walls rising above me, I saw the names, line after line. Finally, I felt a part of something larger.

I saw small children leaving teddy bears, flowers and notes, perhaps to grandfathers they'd never known. I saw people leaving things for sons and husbands, and felt honored to be a part of it. I was connected to a mystical place.

2004 was the year we invaded Iraq. The large protest over that event was centered at the Washington Monument. Thousands of people milled about that area, but for the most part, away from what I now looked at as my place of healing.

There was one protester though, a man with a sign, and he stood nearby talking to a woman. I tried to ignore him, but his presence galled me in a way I could never explain to someone not at Oakland when I returned from Vietnam. I managed to ignore him the first time we passed, but the second time I heard him loudly exclaim, "What a 'expletive' waste!"

I went after him, my lady trying to get in between. The police were called. He was made to leave. I had more than a few people thank me, many smiled gratefully and a few shook my hand.

I went to The Wall again in 2005, this time with a group of Vietnam veterans. There was another protest taking place, this time at the Lincoln Memorial, and the clear intent was to use the Vietnam Memorial as a central part of the demonstration. We decided to block them from our place. I was proud of that.

We explained to those arguing over freedom of speech that this was a matter of respect, that this was a site for a group of men and their families who had never gotten any respect. We explained that the right to freedom of speech had its limits. Most people understood, a few didn't and again the police were called. They supported our right to defend what one called "your place."

If you go to Washington, by all means, visit our place, but try to remember what it really stands for. It stands for the tragic deaths of more than 58,000 young men who went when their country called, who gave their lives answering that call. It is not a memorial to anti-war protesters, bad government decisions or politics.

It's a place of respect for fallen warriors who received none at the time. So please, go, see it, watch the people who are connected to it by death, and remember, it's all about respect.