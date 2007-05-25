Wide open spaces Gardeners find ways to reshape, restore landscapes damaged by the October storm

Gardening brings new challenges this spring, as homeowners work around the aftereffects of the October storm.

Gaps exist where mature shrubs once stood. Trees with thinned-out branches rob gardens of shade. And then there are all those stumps . . .

"Our back yard is completely different now," said John M. Hochadel, a Garden Walk Buffalo veteran and owner of Flowers Etc., 372 Connecticut St.

The storm destroyed a row of lilac bushes, for example.

"None of them survived; we took them all down a couple weeks ago," he said.

What's left back there is a stockade fence -- and a lot more sun.

While Hochadel said he's not sure what approach he will take, one possibility is to plant climbing roses at the fence, where the lilacs once stood.

"Or I might do a water feature, but I'm not rushing into anything," he added.

When it's time to replant or redesign the space, he wants it to be just right.

>Putting down roots

Replacement trees are what many people are talking about, Hochadel said.

"Most everyone is trying to put in new trees, if possible. Buffalo loves its trees," he said.

Sharon Howarth, of Menne Nursery, agreed.

"Trees have been going out like crazy," she said.

But it's not just the post-storm damage that has people rethinking their gardens, although the storm may have served as an impetus. The popularity of creating and defining outdoor living spaces also comes into play, she said.

Many people like the idea of creating a backyard retreat like the ones they see in print and on television, complete with vine-covered trellises, garden art and water features.

Other people are looking for some fast fixes -- especially those hosting a special occasion this summer or participating in one of the area's garden tours.

And many are coming up with some creative ways to do so.

Several months ago, Elaine S. Friedhaber told The Buffalo News she already was thinking of ways to fill in the hole left behind by a beloved lilac bush that had been destroyed. A garden sculpture was one idea.

Earlier this week, Friedhaber said she plans instead to grow climbing vines on trellises to fill that space.

And she is working on other ways to fill gaps in her mature landscape.

She placed a 30-inch stone pagoda in an empty space near her 7-foot Viburnum carlesi, one-third of which was destroyed in the storm and is now lopsided. She hopes it will come back in a couple of years, but for now the pagoda fills the space.

She's been sorting through her flower containers and will plant and place them throughout the garden as needed, including geraniums in an old-fashioned strawberry pot. She also will use tree stumps as bases for some of the pots.

And because she has been left with so many holes in the background of her beds, she has looked for ways to add height.

Her solution: Summer bulbs that will bloom in July, August and September. One of them is Acidanthera, which grows 28 inches high and keeps blooming and blooming, she said.

The foliage will fill in quickly and the blooms will come later -- in time for Garden Walk Buffalo (July 28-29), she said.

>More sun to savor

Elsewhere, gardeners are feeling the challenges.

"A lot of the people in the village are coping with more sun than they ever had due to storm damage to trees," said Mary Lowther, mayor of the Village of Williamsville and organizer of the Williamsville Garden Walk, which is July 14.

"Luckily, I didn't have too much damage, but I do have more sun than I ever had before because of the thinning of tree branches. I am definitely looking for more sun-tolerant annuals than in the past and am planning to buy fewer impatiens," she said.

Village residents Tara and John Beck lost five trees during the storm -- two walnuts, two maples and an apple tree -- and also had rock beds and plantings near the street flattened not only by fallen branches but also by bulldozers and tractors during the cleanup.

Their cost-saving solution: Dividing existing hosta plants and tiger lilies and planting them in newly created beds in damaged areas. They also installed a new split rail fence near the road and added beds.

"We must have planted about 50 or 60 trimmings from other plants; you can regenerate what you already have," Tara Beck said.

They also planted three new pines but they, like other homeowners, are keeping an eye on their budget and also waiting a year to see what might come back healthy.

>Replacement parts

Other homeowners with storm-damaged properties are getting creative with garden art.

Jill Benker-Beck, who will participate in Garden Walk Buffalo, hopes to divert attention from her damaged trees.

Her pine tree didn't make it. And three-quarters of her 30-year-old multitrunked Japanese lilac, which once stood more than one story high, was damaged.

"I didn't have a lot of trees, but the ones I did had impact in the yard as a whole. The trees became a focus within the yard," Benker-Beck said.

So she has decided to create a "blue bottle tree," which has roots in the African tradition of hanging glass bottles from the tips of tree branches to catch spirits. After seeing an article on them in a gardening magazine, she has been collecting blue bottles and now just needs the place to hang them.

"I have a dead pine tree from the storm, but it's only 3 1/2 or 4 feet high so I am not sure the branches are strong enough to hold the bottles," Benker-Beck said.

Instead, she plans to have the tree made for her of rebar metal.

Hanging her bottles on that will add height, color and a great deal of visual impact to her yard.

Just what her garden needs.

e-mail: smartin@buffnews.com

-----

>Some tips

Buffalo News Garden Columnist Sally Cunningham has several suggestions for people dealing with gaps in their landscapes, bare spaces and thinned-out trees:

* If you find yourself with more sun in your yard, savor it with sun-loving plants and flowers suited for your location.

* " 'Hardscape' (trellis, etc.) and vines are one way to provide some transitional shade until you plant your replacement trees," she said.

Garden structures, in wood or steel, come in varying heights and are great space-fillers, especially with vines growing on them. Obelisks are one option.

"Sometimes a vine takes a little while to grow, so for the first year or two, put in annual vines while you're waiting for the perennials to grow," Cunningham said.

Mandevilla, an annual flowering vine, is a good one.

* A warning: "If you are replacing plants and trees, all the experts say don't rush to plant the fastest-growing ones you can find or we will be right back where we started with things that break easily," Cunningham said.

Finally, don't assume some plants won't come back.

"Watch and wait; sometimes your garden surprises you," she said.

-- Susan Martin