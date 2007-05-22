POLICE & COURTS

>Man accused of trashing room, fighting with police

JAMESTOWN -- A guest at the Jamestown Holiday Inn was arrested Sunday afternoon after he threatened to hurt other guests with a weapon, police said.

City police were called to the hotel about 5:20 p.m., when they were told that Robert Collier, 41, of Buffalo, had gone to his room and locked the door. He refused to answer the door when officers knocked. They made entry with the help of hotel maintainence.

Officers said Collier was intoxicated and had damaged the hotel room. He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and harassment.

At the City Jail, Collier became agitated, and began to fight with officers, police said. Collier was further charged with obstruction. He was being held in the City Jail, pending arraignment.