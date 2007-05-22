5 small businesses get agency's OK for casino revenue

Five small businesses could be the first to receive economic-development loans from the city funded through local casino revenue.

The Niagara Falls Urban Renewal Agency on Monday approved the transfer of $605,000 in casino money to the city's lending arm, NFC Development Corp., although a vote on the individual loans will not come for a few months.

The proposed loans are for three restaurants or bars in the Pine Avenue area, a bar on Niagara Street and a metal recycling business:

* The Como Restaurant on Pine Avenue: $100,000 for renovations of the main dining room and upper banquet facility.

* Clancy's Sports Bar, also on Pine Avenue: $180,000 for the purchase, remodeling and partial rebuilding of 1602 Pine Ave.

* Goodfella's Pizzeria on West Market Street, off Pine: about $50,000 for a 1,250-square-foot expansion.

* Player's Bar at Niagara and Fourth streets: $175,000 for a new second-floor patio and special-events room. This would be supplemented by a $75,000 grant pledged by USA Niagara Development Corp. The city also gave a $25,000 loan last year to Player's for renovations, which are nearing completion.

* Niagara Metals on Packard Road: $100,000 for the purchase of equipment.

The city's lending guidelines require creation of at least one full-time job for every $35,000 in loans.

Monday's transfer nearly doubles the current $700,000 loan portfolio of the city lending agency. Executive Director Ralph Aversa said his goal is to reach $3 million, which would require more casino revenue to be transferred in the future.

Mayor Vince Anello said investing in small-business loans is a perfect use of casino revenue as intended.

Also on Monday, the NFC Development audit noted that the city could have to pay back more than $333,000 because it has not fulfilled job-creation and investment benchmarks set under a 2001 agreement with the state Department of Transportation.

Under that agreement, the DOT built three new roads in the Highland Avenue area under an Industrial Access Program, and the city promised to create 134 jobs and bring in $4.4 million in public/private investment by Nov. 24, 2008.

However, just 26 jobs have been created, and Aversa said the city cannot reach what he called "lofty" goals set under the administration of then-Mayor Irene J. Elia.

The cost to install the roads was shared, but the city could be forced to reimburse $333,375 for the state's portion, although the audit predicts that the state will not seek those funds.

