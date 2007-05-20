Walkers stroll into controversy

Walking is one of the biggest issues in marathon running.

As in, what to do with walkers: accept them or reject them?

It's a question with no right or wrong answer -- it depends on the individual race and its situation -- but has stirred up passion on both sides in the running community.

The discussion starts close to home. Walkers do not go over a welcome mat at the start of Buffalo's Nissan Marathon. The 26.2-mile event will be held a week from today.

"We don't encourage walkers," said John Beishline, the marathon's race director. "There are time limits. In most cities around the country, there is a five-hour limit on the marathon. Most of the time, they'll let it go to six hours [Buffalo's closing time, which is a 13:45 per mile pace] and then move people to the sidewalk."

The big problem is that city streets can't be blocked off indefinitely. They have to be opened to regular traffic at some point. Walkers then turn into pedestrians, which raises some safety issues such as those who might cross streets against the light in order to save time.

The extra time needed for walkers also can be a problem for marathon personnel. It's difficult for Beishline and the other race organizers to find enough volunteers to staff the event from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adding another hour or two puts an added strain on the system.

"We had problems last year [with people] going through Forest Lawn Cemetery because the walkers took time to look at the plots and monuments," Beishline said. "That cost us running through the cemetery this year."

Plus, medical personnel, police, etc., have to be on the job for longer periods of time. That adds to Beishline's budget, and economics are always a part of the equation.

"I got a call from a guy who wanted to start the marathon 45 minutes early, because it takes him so long [to walk]," Beishline said. "I told him we couldn't do that with the chip timing service. We'd have to start everything -- water, medical, etc. -- early. Everything starts when the gun goes off."

While many runners don't mind seeing walkers at the starting line as long as they are at the back of the pack, some purists believe that the challenge of the marathon is running the distance. The national message boards on the Internet have plenty of spirited posts on the subject. One post on letsrun.com described walkers as "one of the real problems in marathons today" without further explanation.

The other side of the issue has its purists too, such as 1968 Boston Marathon winner Amby Burfoot.

"I understand that most urban marathons have to put a time limit on races for logistical reasons, but I would prefer not to do it," Burfoot told the Chicago Sun-Times. "I hope the first and last finisher would both be inspiring to us."

Those seeking inspiration might look at the efforts of Jamie Shiffner of Buffalo. Last year he walked the Rock 'N Roll Marathon in San Diego to raise $6,600 for the Stroke Association. It was an appropriate gesture for someone who had himself suffered a stroke in April 2005.

"Buffalo has a six-hour time limit. Part of the reason why I chose to walk in San Diego is that they have a seven-hour time limit," Shiffner said.

Shiffner, 54, completed the walk in six hours, 42 minutes and 31 seconds. That's a little slower than 15 minutes per mile. He enjoyed himself so much that he'll be back this year, this time raising money for Roswell Park.

"It's fantastic to finish -- it's such a feeling of accomplishment. And with three to four months of training anyone can do it," said Shiffner, a former runner who had just about given up on the idea of moving his feet for 26.2 miles.

And walkers can be inspired too.

"Someone held up a sign I saw in San Diego. It said, 'Thank you walkers -- you saved my life,' " Shiffner said.

Shiffner was one of a few thousand walkers to take part in the San Diego event. Portland, Ore., has a marathon that keeps its finish line open for at least eight hours, allowing the 2,000 walkers in its 7,700 entries to finish. With an entry fee of at least $90 per person, that can add up.

No one is asking all marathons to encourage walkers, and Beishline has made a good decision to try to keep his race to runners. But there certainly should be a place for walkers somewhere, particularly when fund-raising for charities is the goal.

