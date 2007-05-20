New Books: CHILDREN'S SELECTIONS

Forever by Judy Blume (Atheneum, $17.99, 199 pages). Ages 14 and up.

Blume wrote this unblushingly candid account of a 17-year-old girl's first sexual experience in the '70s. While some of it seems dated, the voice of Katherine, her longings and confusion, will still resonate with teens today.

***

Rudy Rides the Rails: A Depression Era Story by Dandi Daley Mackall (illustrated by Chris Ellison, Sleeping Bear Press, $17.95, ages 6 to 12).

The story of a teenage boy who left home in Akron, Ohio, during the Great Depression to make life better for his family and wandered around the country as a hobo looking for work is part of the excellent "Tales of Young Americans" series of historical fiction. Dedicated to a gentleman hobo who rode the rails during the Depression, it offers an interesting personal peek into the experience of many American teens during hard times.

***

Pocahontas: Princess of the New World by Kathleen Krull, pictures by David Diaz (Walker & Company, $16.95).

The talented author of the excellent Giants of Science biographies for young readers brings her gift for storytelling in colorful, accessible prose to capture the world of 1607 Virginia and the role played by Powhatan princess Pocahantas at the Jamestown settlement. (When the English arrived, they were "exhausted, sick, smelly and crabby," Krull writes). Diaz offers stylized illustrations and pastel backgrounds that, while nicely done, don't seem quite suited to the subject.

***

Detective Small and the Amazing Banana Caper by Wong Herbert Yee (Houghton Mifflin, $15). Ages 4 to 6.

The author-illustrator of the enchanting "Fireman Small" series brings the same humor, entertaining rhymes and a pint-size hero to this fun detective caper.

***

The Pink Refrigerator by Tim Egan (Houghton Mifflin, $16).

A talented author-illustrator with a flair for the offbeat teaches a valuable lesson in this funny story of a dullard named Dodsworth, whose motto is "try to do as little as possible." His philosophy changes dramatically when he discovers mysterious notes on a pink refrigerator in a junk yard, leading him to the joys of painting, reading, music and more.

***

Sweet Land of Liberty by Deborah Hopkinson (illustrated by Leonard Jenkins, Peachtree, $16.95).

Spectacular paintings and a fascinating peek into a life-changing boyhood incident make for a winning combination in this fine picture book that tells one "story behind the story" of Marian Anderson's historic concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1939. The author went digging into the story behind the concert and decided to focus on Oscar Chapman, FDR's assistant secretary of the interior, who was expelled from school in Omega, Va., for hanging a picture of Abraham Lincoln in a classroom. This racism he experienced as a boy would later influence his role, working with the NAACP, in setting up up Anderson's concert.

***

I'd Really Like to Eat a Child by Sylviane Donnio (illustrated by Dorothee de Monfreid, Random House, $14.99). Ages 3 to 6.

This delightfully off-beat tale, of a baby crocodile longing to chomp on a human, could only have come from France. Children will recognize themselves in young Achilles, whining to his long-suffering parents about his diet of bananas. The droll turn-the-tables ending is great fun, as are Monfreid's hilarious, cartoon-like illustrations.

