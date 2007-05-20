Dirty dancing is all the rage on 'Stars'

I wondered how long it would take. It finally happened on Monday. Even the judges on "Dancing with the Stars" finally had to mention that their show has long been the hottest on television.

I don't mean the one literally with the warmest temperature or commanding the chatter of water coolers from Bangor to Baja (though its water cooler presence all over America is huge. So are its ratings).

What I mean by "hot" is what Paris Hilton means when she says it -- sexual, plain and simple.

It is a show with sensational-looking women with spray-on tans in artfully skimpy costumes (head designer Claire Palmer may be the unsung genius of American TV) bumping and grinding and gyrating and contorting.

Yes, I know it's called "dancing."

After Monday's final dance by Olympic Gold Medal speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough, even judge Carrie Ann Inaba said it was so sexy she felt dirty watching it.

She rated the dance a 10 out of 10.

Head judge Len Goodman pronounced the dance superbly done but ultimately too raunchy for his old guy taste.

So he rated it a 9 out of 10.

Me? I'm with Inaba.

What's happening with the audience of the show is that most are being brought into the tent by bumping and grinding, just like the wide-eyed rubes at any carnival sideshow. But we stay long enough to be dazzled by the personality and, while we're at it, we're learning basic stuff about ballroom dancing too, a subject that many of us might have guessed would be on our radar at about the same time we started taking an active interest in the Afghan sport of bushkhazi (which, for those who have never seen John Frankenheimer's film "The Horsemen" is something like polo played with the carcass of a dead sheep).

And while all of that is going on, you can also get a sudden moment like the one two weeks ago when we saw Muhammad Ali for the first time in ages, in the audience for his daughter Laila Ali. Now wizened by Parkinson's to an alarming degree, he was a weirdly moving sight.

One more thing to note before this week's season finale (8 p.m. Monday with the results show at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 7) reveals to us the winner of what TV Guide has called -- with only slight hyperbole -- "one of the ugliest trophies known to man." Second to the costume designer among the unsung heroes of this cavalcade adapted from the Brits which is helping to reassert critical standards is its host Tom Bergeron, who is among the most naturally glib and witty emcees TV has found in decades.

In another era, he'd be a natural for a talk show. In this one, he's doing fine, thank you, just fine.

***

From a reader who wants to remain anonymous, but who says he used to work in Buffalo radio, comes an interesting complaint about Ch. 4's blizzard of promos for Luke Moretti's 11 p.m. report from last Monday on a potentially dangerous bridge over Erie Street in Lancaster.

He writes "if it is so important and even a possible hazard, why must the viewer wait for several hours" to see the report? "Why can't we know the bridge and location so we can avoid it if by chance we would be in the vicinity between (the first promo) at 12:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.?"

A very good question it seems to me. It's one thing to flog the daylights out of stories with major potential during the May Sweeps, it's another to deliberately withhold information to the community, just for May ratings sake.

e-mail: jsimon@buffnews.com