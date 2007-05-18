Marriage go-'round 'The Circle' takes the institution for a ride

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ont. -- If a single overarching message resounds at this year's Shaw Festival, it is that marriage -- especially among the upper classes -- is a foolish enterprise.

Nowhere is this more clear than in W. Somerset Maugham's "The Circle," a play that the festival literature describes as an "exquisitely glittering comedy." It is that, many times over, though it's not the sort of glitter you would want to rub off onto you.

The characters in Maugham's play, all members of the early 20th century British aristocracy, embody all the tragic flaws that come from having too much money: a vain concentration on appearance, an urge to flee at the slightest inconvenience, a drive to spread one's own misery around for the sake of company.

Attempting to locate a significant flaw in Shaw's production of "The Circle" would be a fool's errand in itself. All performances, down to the mischievous young footman, are perfectly nuanced and captivating.

The play takes place in the home of Arnold and Elizabeth Champion-Cheney, a career politician and his wife whose life consists of climbing ever upward on England's sociopolitical ladder. Elizabeth (the beautiful and captivating Moya O'Connell), gets the idea to invite Arnold's estranged mother and lover to stay at their house so the two might develop a meaningful connection. This plan is complicated when Arnold's father shows up and the veneer of gentility begins to crack.

Add to this the dashing young Edward Luton (Gray Powell), with whom Elizabeth manages to fall deeply in love, and the entire institution of marriage comes into question.

David Jansen, as Arnold, affects a very convincing British gentleman, concerned far more with his career and the provenance of his furniture than his scintillating young wife. After having been wronged many years past by Arnold's mother Lady Kitty, Arnold's father Clive (David Schurmann) has become an irascible old gentleman who gets his kicks from riling up her current husband, Lord Porteous (the grumbly Michael Ball) and philandering around with younger women.

At the outset, Elizabeth is fascinated by her vision of what Arnold's mother -- a drop-dead beauty in her day -- must be like. "She loved and she dared," Elizabeth says with deep longing in her voice, "I can't help that it thrills me." But when Lady Kitty arrives, she blathers on and on about nothing, revealing herself as more of a "painted old lady" than Elizabeth's image of a genteel grand dame. The interaction of Kitty and Porteous serves as a lesson for Elizabeth that love, once fresh, can easily decay like meat left out of the refrigerator.

The eager young Edward, a man with little money but an exciting job in the Federated Malay States, seems irresistible to Elizabeth for his otherworldliness. Thus the circle -- more like a vicious cycle -- that threatens to repeat itself across generations of lovers and their beloved.

Maugham's characters achieve the difficult dualism of being outwardly subdued representatives of British upper class and yet somehow exaggerated caricatures of the over-monied and under-substantial.

"The Circle" may be, as Maugham might like us to think, about the indifference of love -- how at any moment a handsome intruder might render our surroundings obsolete in favor of a new, probably foolhardy, and ultimately disappointing adventure.

Which is of course no reason to stay put.

***

HE CIRCLE

Review: 4 stars (Out of 4)

WHEN: Through Oct. 28

WHERE: Royal George Theatre, Shaw Festival, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

INFO: (800) 511-SHAW or www.shawfest.com