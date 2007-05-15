NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

>Chita Rivera will get honorary Niagara degree

LEWISTON -- Acclaimed actress and dancer Chita Rivera will receive an honorary doctor of fine arts degree from Niagara University on May 30, the Rev. Joseph L. Levesque, president of the university, announced Monday.

The degree will be conferred at a special convocation in the Buffalo Club, 388 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, immediately after Rivera's performance of her show, "Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life," in Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Levesque said Rivera will be honored for her long and outstanding contribution to the stage and the entertainment industry.

"Miss Rivera is a star, but at the same time she is a trouper," Levesque said in a statement, quoting the citation that will honor her. "It is also that indomitable quality which we wish to honor: the stick-to-it determination, born of her inestimable talent, which has seen her through more than five decades of her career. We salute this living national treasure whom all of America has taken to its heart."

Rivera first made Broadway history when she created the role of Anita in the original 1957 production of "West Side Story." She has been a recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center honor and won two Tony Awards as best leading actress in a musical.

-----

>Medical Center report available to the public

NIAGARA FALLS -- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's 2006 Community Service Plan and Implementation Report is now available for public inspection.

The report includes a review of last year's outreach and community activities and a statement of 2006 revenue and expenses. It also includes a request for service recommendations from area residents.

Copies of the report have been sent to several public facilities for review, including City Hall, both city libraries, the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, the Niagara Community Center Association, the Niagara, Lewiston, Porter and Wheatfield town halls, and the Lewiston and Youngstown village halls and public libraries.

Copies also may be obtained by e-mailing HealthBeat@nfmmc.org or calling 278-4569.

-----

>Community health fair to focus on older adults

The Erie County Department of Senior Services will be one of many agencies participating in a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 9 in Greater Refuge Temple of Christ Church, 94 Jefferson Ave.