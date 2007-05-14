Projected tax rate increase lowered

As a result of a 1 percent increase in overall property assessments, the projected tax rate in the Newfane School District is expected to be lower than the School Board projected.

Superintendent Gary Pogorzelski said last week that, when the board adopted the proposed $30.8 million budget for the coming school year, school officials had estimated the property tax rate at $27.26 per $1,000 assessed valuation -- an increase of $1.16 from this year.

That all changed last week, Pogorzelski said, when local assessors informed the district "that we have a higher than anticipated district property assessment, which will lower the tax rate increase."

As a result, the tax rate increase will be 29 cents less than projected.

Under updated assessment figures, the estimated tax rate will increase by 87 cents to $26.97.

"It's a decrease [from the projection], and we're very happy about that," Pogorzelski said.

District Business Administrator Bart Schuler said the total assessed value of property in the district rose to $435.72 million from $431.19 million.

"That's a $4.5 million increase in property value, which will lower the [projected] tax rate," he said.

The assessment went up because of a slight increase in development in the past year, Schuler said.

"I know $4.5 million sounds like an awful lot, but it's only 1 percent of our total assessment," he said. "So it's a modest increase, but it's good a thing."

Pogorzelski said the district wanted to err on the side of caution in initially estimating the tax rate increase.

"We wanted to be conservative and not get our hopes up," he said. "Then, boom! We got this news, and it's great."

As is the case with other Niagara County public school districts, voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide budgets, other propositions and School Board races.

Newfane district residents can vote on the budget from noon to 9 p.m. in Newfane Elementary School, 2909 Transit Road.

