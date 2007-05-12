Sabres feel the heat at home Pressure builds to win Game Two

Sure, it was only one game. And it's true the score was tied with 14 minutes to go. But there is no doubt the Buffalo Sabres have to be better -- a lot better -- than they were Thursday if they want to survive the Eastern Conference finals.

The Ottawa Senators hit the HSBC Arena ice tonight looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, just as the Sabres did to them in the Eastern semis last year in Scotiabank Place. Ottawa never recovered from Buffalo's 7-6 overtime victory in Game One as the Sabres won the series in five games.

Now the Sabres know the kind of heat the Senators felt.

"Guys understand what [tonight] means," Sabres co-captain Chris Drury said after practice Friday in the arena. "You certainly don't want to get on the plane down, 2-0, and going to Ottawa. Obviously a huge game."

Something is certain to give tonight because the Sabres are just 1-13 in Game Two of a playoff series when dropping Game One -- but Ottawa is 0-8 in its history when trying to take a 2-0 lead.

The Sabres, in fact, have won just one series in 14 tries when dropping the first game (beating only Boston in the Eastern semis in 1999).

Trailing for the first time in this postseason, the Sabres will spend tonight trying to erase history and the memory of the 5-2 clunker that opened this series and put their Stanley Cup-or-bust fan base on the edge of a full-blown panic.

"It's one game. I know it's tough," said coach Lindy Ruff.

"It doesn't sit well with anybody."

"We had an off night. We're not going to sit here and harp on it," said defenseman Brian Campbell. "We're going to move on, look at the video and see what we can correct. It's not going to go well every time and it definitely did not go well for us."

Forwards Tim Connolly and Dainius Zubrus and defenseman Dmitri Kalinin were absent from practice Friday. Days off for Connolly have been the norm since he returned last month from his seasonlong concussion battle. Zubrus has been doing plenty of hitting and maybe he just needed a rest, too.

As for Kalinin, he took a shot to the wrist during the second period and struggled to finish the game.

Ruff insisted all three would play tonight but speculation at practice was that Kalinin's absence definitely signaled he's struggling with the hand and might not be in the lineup.

If that's the case, the Sabres would bring Nathan Paetsch out of hibernation. If Kalinin is OK, it will be status quo on defense. Not so up front.

Ruff said he was happy with his forward lines in the days leading up to this series but it's apparently taken just one game for him to trash them. Daniel Briere, silent on the ice during Game One and silent with the media after it, is coming off the wing where he played with Connolly and Ales Kotalik. Briere is moving back to his natural center slot with Jochen Hecht and Jason Pominville.

Ruff said he hadn't finalized the rest of his combinations but it's reasonable to assume Kotalik will go back with Drury and Zubrus while Connolly will play with Adam Mair and Paul Gaustad. That would leave intact the line of Derek Roy, Thomas Vanek and Maxim Afinogenov.

Whatever the lines turn out to be, the Sabres are going to have to take better care of the puck. They were uncharacteristically ragged in the opener and the Senators repeatedly took advantage to force odd-man rushes.

"We were just overzealous at times with our system," said Ruff. "We overplayed situations. [While watching the video,] I just shook my head and said, 'Where's he going? What's he doing?' The need was to please [the home fans]. They wanted so bad to win."

Puck control was a huge issue on the power play, as the Sabres went 0 for 5 and Kalinin gift-wrapped the short-handed breakaway goal by Mike Fisher that opened the scoring.

"We have to stop giving them the puck," Ruff said pointedly. "We had some very poor execution when it came to handling the puck, and not under duress."

If the turnovers continue, the Sabres will be in a huge hole heading north. They've never won a series when trailing, 2-0, but they weren't interested in pondering that possibility when it was broached Friday.

"There's no negative thoughts in this room -- none," Campbell said. "It's all positive. Why even go there?"

"You can't be going out there afraid of being down, 2-0," Briere said. "We've got to go out there and play like a team that's been challenged the way we've done every single time we've been challenged."

