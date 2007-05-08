Phone tower plan draws opposition

A not-yet-official Verizon plan to build a new cellular tower behind a Grand Island church is gaining opposition as more residents learn about the possible project.

Residents who live near Island Presbyterian Church on Huth Road filled Town Hall on Monday night to oppose the potential location of the structure. They told the Town Board the tower would be a health hazard, so it shouldn't be in a residential area and near Huth Road Elementary School.

A petition, signed by more than 180 residents, was presented during the regular meeting.

"We, the undersigned residents, are opposed to Verizon erecting a 120-foot microwave cell tower on the south end of the church's property," said resident John H. Cook, who lives on Autumnwood Drive. "This cell tower would be in close proximity of our backyards. We also have concerns about future health problems and the devaluation of our property."

Deputy Supervisor Richard W. Crawford Jr. said Verizon has been communicating with the church in its effort to eliminate dead zones on the Island by putting up a new tower.

But the telecommunications company has not brought a formal proposal to the town, Crawford said.

Monique Corrao, also an Autumnwood resident, expressed concerns about the pupils in the elementary school's playground, directly across from the possible tower site.

"We have little kids out there and a lot invested in them," she said.

William Good, who lives on Huth, said residents, many of whom carry cell phones, were being hypocritical.

"I see no reason for them to be objecting to it in the back of the church's property," he said. "It's vacant land back there that will never be developed."

Good said residents' complaints sounded like "not in my backyard."

Theresa Cook, a resident on Autumnwood, said the structure would be in her backyard and she doesn't want it there. She added she doesn't own a cell phone.

