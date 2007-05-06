You think you're smart? Then follow the lead of a hit TV show and ace this test like a fifth-grader

When Michael Milliman was a junior in high school in 1991, his American History instructor warned Milliman's Advanced Placement class about a challenging new kind of testing called Document-Based Questions.

"I remember him talking the DBQ, the DBQ all year," says Milliman. "They might give us an editorial cartoon, a document written by Thomas Paine or George Washington, a map, and ask us some questions about the Revolution, and we had to use all the documents to support our ideas.

"Here we are, all college-bound, probably the top 25 in our class, and he was very concerned that we were going to be able to tackle this challenging task," he says.

Ten years later, Milliman is now the teacher, preparing his own pupils for Document-Based Questions.

The difference? His students are 10 years old and in fifth grade at Smallwood Drive Elementary School.

The technique was added to their tests about seven years ago. "Now, granted, the documents are age-appropriate," Milliman says, "but it's the same task my high school teacher thought would be challenging for 17-year-olds -- now moved down to age 10."

The increasing educational demands made on 10-year-olds are the eye-opening premise of the hit Fox TV show, "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth-Grader?" in which adults -- successful, educated adults -- answer questions that prove that, no, they are not smarter than a fifth-grader.

"It is amazing what they study," says 33-year teacher Debbie Dujanovich, a fifth-grade teacher at Armor Elementary School in Hamburg. "They have a wealth of knowledge."

Fifth-graders study English language arts, math, science and social studies. In their fifth-grade year, they take state tests in social studies and math. "Preparation for those is pretty demanding," Dujanovich says.

As if the show weren't proof enough, we asked local fifth-grade teachers to come up with some typical questions their students are expected to be able to answer. Along with Milliman and Dujanovich, questions were provided by Kim Switalski of Buffalo City Honors and Jill Heck of Thomas Marks Elementary School in Wilson.

Milliman says he will not be surprised if adults struggle with these questions. "In our lessons, we tell the students, 'If you go home and ask your parents these questions, they will not know the answers. You have made yourself experts on these topics far and above many adults.' "

"Our writing skills are unbelieveable," says Milliman. "And if you saw our math curriculum you would choke -- everything from geometry to multiplication and division, graphs, fractions, decimals and percents and knowing how they relate to each other."

So, now that you've heard all that, are you ready to find out whether you are smarter than a fifth-grader?

Dujanovich asked her fifth-graders to help devise the questions she submitted for the test below. They started with a list of 25 questions, and whittled them down to the final three below. Note: The kids thought No. 15 might be too easy. "They said, 'My parents will know the answer to that, because we live so close to Canada,' but I know they are going to be surprised," says Dujanovich.

Ready for a challenge? Sharpen your pencils and dive in.

1. What is the main thing that a star's color tells about it?

a. its distance from the Earth

b. its temperature

c. its size

d. its age

2. What is the distance from the sun to the Earth?

a. 83 million miles

b. 91 million miles

c. 93 million miles

d. 101 million miles

3. Which of these statements about the sun is NOT correct?

a. it is a hot ball of glowing gases

b. it is closer to Earth than any other star

c. it is several billion years old

d. it is the brightest star

4) What phase of the moon comes before a full moon?

5) Which kind of graph is used to show change in data over a period of time?

6) Besides Mexico, name two countries in Central America.

7) Name the literary device exemplified in this sentence: He is a bulldog of a football player.

8) Name the three types of rock.

9) Name the only Central American nation with English as the official language.

10) President Jefferson sent these two explorers with the Corps of Discovery westward to explore the Louisiana Purchase.

11) What is the sum of all the angles of a quadrilateral?

12) What kind of simple machine is a screw?

13) What is an atom called that has lost or gained electrons?

14) How many congruent sides does a scalene triangle have?

15) What is the total number of provinces and territories in Canada?

Answers: 1) b; 2) c; 3) d; 4) Waxing gibbous; 5) line graph; 6) Belize, Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua; 7) Metaphor; 8) Igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic; 9) Belize; 10) Meriwether Lewis and William Clark; 11) 360 degrees; 12) Inclined plane; 13) ion; 14) zero; 15) 13.

>How did you do?

15 right: Who teaches your fifth-grade class?

14-10 right: You may need a bit of tutoring from a fifth-grader.

8-5 right: You need that fifth-grader to help you through some intensive remedial work.

4 and below right: You may work full-time, be able to calculate Sabres' plus-minuses in your head and wallpaper a room with six windows, but you are not smarter than a fifth-grader.

