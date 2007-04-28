Tower Group moving to new location in Amherst

Tower Group Companies is on the move within Amherst.

The company will shift its insurance claims and sales office to 600 Essjay Road in Ciminelli's Centerpointe Corporate Park. The insurer will lease all 19,000 square feet of that building, said Anne Duggan, director of marketing and public relations.

The move is expected to happen at the start of September. The company is expected to increase its local employment to about 100 people.

Tower currently subleases space in University Corporate Centre on Maple Road, near the University at Buffalo.

Shana Stegner of CB Richard Ellis' Buffalo office, Tower's exclusive tenant representative, said the new location gives Tower room to expand in a corporate park setting, with the added benefit of having an entire building to itself.

A Tower representative could not be reached to comment Friday.

Centerpointe Park consists of 13 buildings with more 450,000 square feet. "With all of the other prestigious, national companies located here, they are a perfect addition to the park," said Robert McDonnell, vice president of leasing for Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., in a statement.

The park is also home to tenants including Allstate and American Steamship.

