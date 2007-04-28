Area Deaths
Lois Bastedo, 97, a Perrysburg homemaker, died April 5, 2007.
Lorraine A. (Pundt) Burns, died April 26.
Rosalie L. (Andolina) Criscuolo, died April 26.
Joseph L. Fabian, 80, of Tonawanda, a retired tool setter at General Motors, died April 24.
Lois Marie (Franke) Fritz, of Amherst, died April 26.
Helen M. (Slachetka) Gorczyca, 90, of Depew, died April 25.
Joseph A. Hamann Jr., 78, died April 27.
Josef Hanypsiak, 82, of Buffalo, a shipping dispatcher, died April 26.
Sylvia J. (Eaton) Lozinski, a Roswell Park Cancer Institute retiree, died April 25.
Kathryn O. (Owen) Martin, 94, of Williamsville, died April 27.
Irene (Kruk) Neal, of Elma, died April 27.
Susan M. Piccirillo, 49, of Niagara Falls, died April 26.
Gerald "Jim" Printup, of the Tonawanda Indian Reservation, died April 26.
Nancy Stuhlmiller, 70, of Langford, a Roswell Cancer Park Institute administrative assistant, died April 26.
