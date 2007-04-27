Bulletin Board / Notes and upcoming events

The 14th annual Blue Cross Blue Shield National Honor Society Walk-A-Thon, to support the Kids Escaping Drugs campaign, will take place Sunday at Mount St. Joseph Academy and Forest Lawn Cemetery. Registration will kick off at noon at Mount St. Joseph, followed by a 3-mile walk through the cemetery. A party will follow. The cost is $5 preregistration, $10 the day of the event, with a minimum of $20 in pledges required. Call 827-9462, ext. 307, or e-mail aleitten@ked.org.

The Buffalo Rugby Club has advanced to the USA Rugby Division 2 national tournament as a No. 1 seed. The Sweet 16 will take place May 12-13 in Columbia, S.C.

Last weekend Buffalo won its second Midwest title in three years by defeating teams from Chicago and Detroit.

***

Eric Niedermeier of Clarence won the floor exercise at the Level 8 Men's Regional Gymnastics Meet at Penn State on April 15. Niedermeier, who trains at Gymnastics Unlimited, scored a 9.4.

***

BASKETBALL: Coaches looking to register a team for the 13th annual PAL league may call PAL at 851-4615 to receive information packets. The boys and girls age brackets are 12-under, 15-under and 17-under. Games begin June 26 and fees range from $150 to $175 per team. . . . Youth Advantage seeks boys and girls for its 12-under spring season. Call Russ Kingsbury at 602-7546.

FITNESS: Olean Sport & Wellness Center is enrolling for fitness kickboxing classes, starting May 1. Call 373-1050.

FLAG FOOTBALL: Youth Advantage is seeking players and teams for its NFL Flag Football season, starting May 5. There are boys and coed divisions. Call Russ Kingsbury at 602-7546.

FOOTBALL: The KAT (Kids Are Terrific) Football and Cheerleading Youth Organization will hold registration for boys and girls, ages 6-15, on the following Monday evenings: May 7, 14, 21 and June 4, 11, 18 and 25. Sign up in the KAT trailer behind Lincoln Arena on Parker Boulevard, Town of Tonawanda. Call Rocky at 912-1300 or Glenn at 481-8303.

GOLF: Applications are being accepted for the June 19 qualifying tournament to gain entry into the 49th annual Porter Cup Championship at Niagara Falls Country Club. Entry fee is $140. For an application, contact Dena Armstrong at 284-0431, darmstrong@sevenson.com, or see PorterCup.com.

LACROSSE: The Buffalo Lacrosse Association will hold tryouts at noon May 6 at Conway Park, Louisiana and O'Connell streets, for an under-15 boys travel team. Call 828-0703 or 566-0057.

