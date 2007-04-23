NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

Ceremony to remember four killed in '87 crash

PEMBROKE -- Students and faculty at Pembroke Junior-Senior High School will remember three students and a teacher killed 20 years ago in a head-on crash blamed on a drunken driver in a memorial ceremony at 1 p.m. May 10.

Killed in the early afternoon crash on Route 5 near East Pembroke in June 1987 were students Kathlena "Mindy" Beals, Eric Hamm-Johnson and Rhonda J. Reeves, all 17, and driver-education instructor Patrick E. Collins, 55.

Lyndon Duane Goodell, then 22, of Batavia, was convicted of four counts of vehicular manslaughter despite his claim that a girlfriend was behind the wheel. He served 11 years in prison and moved to Allegany County after he was released in late 1999.

The Pembroke memorial will include an assembly with articles about the fatal crash, photos of the victims and other memorabilia. Following the hourlong program, members of the school's Students Against Destructive Decisions will lead a procession to a flagpole where four doves will be released.

The site of the crash always had a small marker on a bridge railing. Currently, a white wooden cross bears the words "DWI Killed Here."