NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

Falls to be illuminated in Virginia Tech colors

NIAGARA FALLS -- The American and Horseshoe Falls will be illuminated in the colors of Virginia Tech Sunday night in honor of the 32 victims of Monday's massacre.

The water will flow maroon and orange between 8:30 p.m. and midnight, lit by a phalanx of high powered lights on the Canadian side of the Niagara River.

The falls are routinely lit up year round and various colors are occasionally used to mark a particular event or cause, said Scott Whitwell, secretary-treasurer of the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, a binational, nonprofit corporation.

Mayor Vince Anello, a member of the board, suggested honoring the students and teachers who were killed in the gunfire.

"The tragic loss of life at Virginia Tech has shaken our nation to its very core," Anello said. "I can think of no more appropriate venue to memorialize these students and educators than the beauty of one of God's most majestic natural treasures."

Prior to the lighting of the falls, a memorial prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. in Statue of Liberty Park, near the American entrance to the Rainbow Bridge.

***

Niagara IDA to consider tax concessions for links

LEWISTON -- An application for $1.6 million in property and sales tax concessions toward the construction of a public golf course in Lewiston was accepted Thursday by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

The IDA scheduled a public hearing on the project for May 18 in the Lewiston Town Hall.

Final approval will be voted on at the next IDA meeting May 23.

Water from Four Mile Creek will be diverted to man-made lakes on the proposed Hickory Stick Golf Course property, resolving a long-standing drainage issue in the area.

Henry M. Sloma, chairman of the county development agency, abstained from voting on both actions because he owns a house near the project.

***

Snow removal experts gathering in Buffalo

A group of visitors in Buffalo for the next few days may be disappointed with our sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

These 500 folks, whose livelihood is airport snow removal, would be more at home with last weekend's Nor'easter.

Buffalo is once again the host of International Snow Symposium, at the Buffalo Convention Center. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport is host. Participants come from around the United States and the world.

"This symposium has great national and global economic relevance since a heavy snowstorm, as Buffalo learned this past October, can easily cause passengers numerous problems and cost airlines and airports large sums of money," said BNIA Airfield Superintendent Robert Nowak.

Participants, who will be in Buffalo Sunday through Wednesday, will attend seminars on everything from aircraft de-icing to plow driver fatigue, and get a chance to see displays of the newest tools in the war against winter.