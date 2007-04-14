Laura York, 96, dance teacher, artist and children's writer Aug. 24, 1910 -- March 31, 2007

A Mass of Christian Burial for Laura York, a dance teacher, artist and writer who was also known as Laska Yurchak, will be offered in St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, at a date to be determined.

Ms. York died March 31 in Father Baker Manor, Orchard Park. She was 96.

Born in Wheeling, W.Va., she graduated from West Virginia University at age 19 in 1929, and went on to pursue graduate studies in dance at the University of Wisconsin.

Ms. York taught in several schools and for Slovak social organizations, and was on the editorial board of the Slovak Review, an English language publication with articles on culture and politics. She also wrote children's stories and taught both in Wheeling and in Puerto Rico.

Her husband, Peter P. Yurchak, died in 1948.

Ms. York earned a second bachelor's degree in fine arts at the University of New Mexico in 1978, and moved to Father Baker Manor in 2000.

She is survived by two sons, Anthony M. Yurchak and Peter M. Yurchak.

