Garbage collection bill still unclear

Preliminary discussions between Sloan and Modern Disposal Corp. have revealed that the company has not billed the village for at least four months, and possibly as much as four years, of garbage collection.

That means Sloan owes Modern at least $90,000.

Village Attorney Paul Murak said the information came to light after Modern asked him and Clerk Treasurer Debbie Smith to provide the company records on wastes.

While Murak and the board agreed that the missed billing appears legitimate, the attorney is still cautious in his proceedings.

The village has experienced some financial issues in recent years, and officials said they were aware that residents would be concerned about the payment.

"With anything you get out of one hole and then get into another," Mayor Leonard Szymanski said. "We've got to be able to pay this over a period of time. It took their auditors four years to find it, so we've got to have four years to pay it back."

While the logical solution in such a situation might involve raising taxes, Szymanski said he will do everything in his power to prevent that.

"I am going to try not to," he said. "We are trying to keep the taxes down."

If all four years of missed billing are validated, Murak said the village could enter into a repayment agreement this budget year, possibly as early as June.